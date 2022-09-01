Bethenny Frankel Reveals Photoshopped Bikini Pics To Slam 'Destructive' Photo Filtering & Body Expectations!

Bethenny Frankel is not happy about what happens on social media apps — especially as it relates to the mental health of young girls and women.

The 51-year-old reality TV veteran took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to share a set of new beach-going bikini pics. The snaps are fire, but the message she posted with them is far more important right now.

Writing candidly on the social media site, the Real Housewives of New York City alum explained how she doesn’t actually look like the first image in her IG carousel:

“This is NOT what I look like… and you know that bc I’m not vain and show you the real me. But if I posted a version of this every day you might start to believe that it might be. This is just how distorted this has all gotten…”

The Bravo-lebrity explained how her slim and busty sand-topping look in the first photo was filtered. To prove it, Bethenny came through with a second slide showing a more realistic (and apparently unaltered) depiction of her body. She went on to explain her thoughts on the damaging nature of photo filtering as it relates to women and body image issues:

“Filtering is lying: it is deceptive. It makes women feel badly about themselves. It makes young girls insecure and obsessed with an unattainable perfection. It makes middle aged women and mothers feel insecure about themselves. This creates a false ideal for men. It’s the opposite of inspirational. It’s destructive. It’s irresponsible. It’s insecure and it’s inaccurate. There is a line between making an effort to look pretty and an outright falsehood.”

Amen!!!

You can see the altered-and-unaltered comparison for yourself in the slides of her post (below):

That waist tightening… the boob alterations… and the skin smoothing of her ABS… damn! It all seems so subtle and innocuous right up until you see the comparison with the original pic! Ugh!!

Bethenny’s followers really took to her reveal, too. Handmaid’s Tale actress Elisabeth Moss hopped into the comments section to share this (below):

“You are the absolute coolest and most bad ass and an inspiration to us all”

And plenty of the Skinnygirl founder’s non-famous fans added their thoughts, as well! Here are just a few of the takes in the comments of Bethenny’s #InstagramVsReality reveal:

“The real picture is SOO much better. More women need to embrace their own beauty and trash those damn filters.” “Love your honesty!” “We need more posts like this. Everyone should embrace their bodies the way they are. Women are not supposed to look like these filters. ” “I love how real you are” “We respect a naturally beautiful queen!!!! This is a much needed post for a lot of these folks” “Thank you! Finally someone is saying something!!!!” “Thank you!!! It’s never enough, what we are expected to be. Very difficult to escape the filtered expectation. We need to breathe and be healthy and strong.” “Real version looks much better”

We co-sign all that, too! Here’s to real women, real bodies, real photos, and REAL acceptance! Can’t help to wonder if she’s indirectly calling out the Kardashians here! Knowing B, highly likely!

Like Selena Gomez said earlier this summer, we’re not sucking s**t in! And we’re past all this filtering f**kery, too, with Bethenny leading the charge! Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

