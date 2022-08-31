Kim Kardashian Just Got Caught Photoshopping WHAT Part Of Her Body?!

Kim Kardashian is getting called out on TikTok after (allegedly!) getting caught using Photoshop to alter a REALLY strange part of her body!

The 41-year-old superstar recently took to Instagram to show off a Beats Fit Pro collab she set up with Beats by Dre. In the pics, the mogul can be seen in the pool enjoying a drink while living her best life. You know, pretty typical Kim fare. Nothing much to see there, right?!

Well, maybe not! Because at least one sharp-eyed TikToker has picked up on something very strange that’s going on in the shots uploaded by the SKIMS mogul.

The user, a Canadian media literacy analyst named Caroline, took a hard look at the photos and realized Kim allegedly altered her NECK to slim down!! Yes, really!!

Pointing out Kim’s trapezius muscle in her upper shoulder leading into her neck in the pool-side shot (wow), Caroline explained in her video:

“Kim K is notorious for Photoshopping out her traps. Why? I don’t know, maybe it makes her neck look smaller? But this area right here has been Photoshopped out.”

Caroline then reverse-Photoshopped the image using the waves in pool water behind Kim’s neck for reference. As the media literacy expert un-distorted the snap, it became clear Kim had possibly very greatly altered the angle and curve of her neck! (You can see Kim’s original pic set HERE.)

Watch the full explanation (below):

Kim, your NECK?? But, like, why?!?!!

The SKKN By Kim mogul is in her golden age of stunning looks and memorable photoshoots. We understand stuff gets altered online (unfortunately), but a Photoshop choice like this is, uhhh, definitely interesting!

TikTok users thought so, too. Here are some of the reactions coming in this week (below):

“This is actually so not okay. You would think that now that they have daughters they would think about the impact of this more.” “Well this explains why i never like my shoulder in pictures” “I knew instantly bc that’s how I drew people when I was 6” “The fact that I would never have noticed but it’s painfully obvious after the fact” “what a bizarre world we live in” “I don’t understand why they do it, the non edited original is so much better looking” “The natural version looks so much better” “honestly idc about the fact that they do it; i care more about the fact they deny it/ avoid talking about it. like it’s okay just be honest”

Such a wild situation!

It’s not the first time Kim has been called out for supposedly Photoshopping her pics. It’s not even the most egregious case of a Photoshop fail that got caught!

But still… what do y’all think, Perezcious readers?? Share your comments down (below)!

