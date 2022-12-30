Bethenny Frankel Shades Kim Kardashian & Gwyneth Paltrow -- LOOK!

Bethenny Frankel is throwing some SERIOUS shade!

Kim Kardashian is the newest guest on Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Goop podcast, and to celebrate having her on the actress posted a selfie with the reality star to Instagram. In her caption, she praised Kimmy Cakes for who she is as a person, writing:

“@kimkardashian is fascinating to the world, we know this. For me she is fascinating because she challenges so many ideas of what a woman is supposed to be, and how she is supposed to look and behave while doing it. I loved getting to interview her for the @goop podcast and get into this and so much more. Link in bio to listen to the full episode.”

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Such a sweet sentiment, right?

Well, the Real Housewives of New York City alum didn’t think it was anything shy of HIGHlarious! She commented soon after the post dropped:

“I mean LOL”

OMG!

We mean… PETTY?! Or do y’all agree..? Reactions, Perezcious readers?

