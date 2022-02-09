Funk Singer Betty Davis Dead At 77

Legendary funk singer Betty Davis passed away at the age of 77 on Wednesday.

Betty’s close friend Danielle Maggio confirmed her death while speaking to Rolling Stone. Amie Downs, the communications director for Allegheny County, Pennsylvania where Davis lived also shared that she died of natural causes. The musician’s friend Connie Portis told the outlet:

“It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Betty Davis, a multi-talented music influencer and pioneer rock star, singer, songwriter, and fashion icon. Most of all, Betty was a friend, aunt, niece, and beloved member of her community of Homestead, Pennsylvania, and of the worldwide community of friends and fans. At a time to be announced, we will pay tribute to her beautiful, bold, and brash persona. Today we cherish her memory as the sweet, thoughtful, and reflective person she was…There is no other.”

Davis rose to fame in the ‘60s and ‘70s for her raspy voice on albums like Nasty Gal and They Say I’m Different. She also worked as a model. In 1968, she married jazz icon Miles Davis, but they ultimately split a year later.

She lived a quiet life these last few decades, reappearing in the limelight in 2017 to contribute to a documentary about her titled Betty Davis: They Say I’m Different. We are wishing her family and friends so much love as they mourn her loss. R.I.P.