Big Sean BLASTS 'B**ch Ass' Kanye West & Says He Owes Him 'Millions Of Dollars'!

Big Sean is revealing exactly how he feels about Kanye West these days… and it has definitely caught our attention!

The 33-year-old rapper sat down for a 3-hour-long interview with Drink Champs that premiered over the weekend. Yes, the same interview series produced by RevoltTV where Kanye himself recently made some jaw-dropping comments about his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. Looks like it’s Kanye’s turn to come under fire now!

Remember, it wasn’t just a discussion about Kim in that November interview — Kanye had a lot to say about Big Sean during his sit-down with RevoltTV, too. And it’s stirring up some major s**t right now!

In Yeezy’s infamous initial chat with Drink Champs, the 44-year-old rapper let loose on the I Don’t F**k With You rapper signed to his G.O.O.D. Music label, saying:

“Let me tell you — I already decided that when I die, on my tombstone it’s gonna say, ‘I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean.'”

Oof!

Kanye wasn’t done there, either, slamming Sean and John Legend for not giving Ye their full support when he infamously ran for President in 2020:

“Both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats … I don’t rock with neither of them.”

Yeesh… So it’s only natural that Big Sean would want to clap back!

In his new chat with the group, Big Sean talked about Ye, the G.O.O.D. Music record deal he signed way back in 2007 with the Chicago-born rapper, and how he feels about Ye’s failed campaign for President (or deliberate spoiler campaign to siphon votes from Joe Biden, depending on whom you ask).

For one, the spurned rapper opened up about his initial reaction to Kanye’s comments, saying:

“At first I thought it was hilarious. I thought the s**t was funny — then I took it personal. I love Kanye, bro. I love him for the opportunity he gave me and all these things… [but] I thought what he said was some b**ch ass s**t.”

Whoa!

Big Sean got into specifics from there, calling out Kanye for calling him out after showing so much loyalty by releasing five (!) albums under the G.O.O.D. Music label.

As Big Sean points out, Kid Cudi and other artists left the label long ago, but Sean stuck around out of loyalty to Yeezy:

“I took it personal because I’m the only artist whose put out five albums under G.O.O.D. Music. [Kid] Cudi left a long time ago, business-wise, you know what I’m saying? They still cliqued up and linked up, right. So, I’m the only artist who put out five albums under G.O.O.D. Music. I’m the only artist who put out back to back to back No. 1s, platinum albums, double platinum albums.”

And that same loyalty has Sean confused as to why West would have dragged him in the first place.

After all, as Big Sean claims, he was there for Kanye regardless of what the man ever needed:

“Every time Kanye has called on me, every single time, no matter what I was doing, within one day’s notice, I’m wherever he’s at, bro. Whether it’s to contribute to him in the studio, whether it’s to contribute a line, write a verse for him… Wherever he’s at in the world, bro, I’ve traveled around the world for this man every time he’s called. And have done this and not asked for publishing a lot of the times… being signed to Kanye is a golden opportunity. He changed my life and I love him for that.”

And to be treated like this, in a high-profile interview, after all that?!

The G.O.O.D. Music record deal continued to be at the center of this discussion for a variety of reasons, not the least of which being its own specific contractual obligations. Sean divulged that his manager at the time thought his deal with Ye, which Sean first signed more than a decade ago, was “a s**tty record deal.” Sean also alleged that Roc Nation businessman Jay Brown had nasty comments about the deal brokered by Yeezy, too.

Sean explained:

“When I heard what [Kanye] was talking about, it didn’t make sense, bro. Because, my manager saw my record deal and said, ‘this is a sh**ty record deal.’ I would never say that, though. Why? It’s an opportunity and I can work myself out of anything… Jay Brown said it was the worst deal he’s ever seen.”

Yikes…

Along with that awful deal, Sean alleges that things got so bad, he was forced to audit West’s label himself, spending “hundreds of thousands of dollars” on his own music. Now after looking at the audit, Sean claims he’s owed millions of dollars for all of his thankless work and hard investment into Kanye’s label:

“I had to spend my own money auditing my label, ’cause millions of dollars are missing and you can tell when millions of dollars are missing. I spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on my label, thinking Universal owe me this money and the money had been paid to G.O.O.D Music.”

Wow!

Those allegations definitely make things sound sus AF over at the record label!

You can watch Big Sean’s full interview with the Drink Champs crew, including ample comments about Kanye and more (below):

