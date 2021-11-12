Kanye West Has THOUGHTS On 'Wife' Kim Kardashian's Law Career Dreams: 'She's Gonna Fail'

He’s back…

The second part of Kanye West‘s Drink Champs podcast interview premiered on Thursday afternoon, and the Chicago-born rapper had a LOT more to say about the end of his marriage (or not?!?!) to Kim Kardashian.

Speaking with Revolt TV‘s popular podcasting crew in an extra 77 minutes of interview content in addition to what we dissected last week, Ye doubled down on some of his assertions about wanting to keep his family together.

Of course, the Jesus Walks rapper is going through a divorce from the reality TV superstar, but that hasn’t stopped him from still calling her his “wife,” which Yeezy did very openly in the first part of his Drink Champs sit-down.

So it was logical that he continued that theme this time around, continuing to call Kim his “wife” and repeating this little tidbit again in the second part of the interview:

“At the end of the day, I ain’t got the paperwork yet, so I’ma come on this joint and try to save my family and keep my family together.”

OK…

And while referring to Kim as his “wife,” the All of the Lights rapper said some, uhhh, interesting things about his estranged partner’s career goals.

Referencing Kim’s Saturday Night Live run — which, oh by the way, was what initially connected her to Pete Davidson — Kanye revealed some dramatic thoughts about how Kim’s legal apprenticeship has been going:

“I was giving ideas for skits for SNL and my wife was in a session with the lawyer that’s training her and the lawyer got on the phone and started making bad suggestions and I was like, ‘Man, this dude’s an idiot. They got an idiot training my wife.’ She’s gonna fail the bar the third time because I feel like there’s people who might not want you. They don’t want you! There’s people who might not want Kim Kardashian to become a lawyer.”

Uh, wow!

The conspiracy vibes continued as Kanye doubled down on how “they” supposedly don’t want the KKW Beauty head honcho to become a lawyer:

“You know what happens when Kim Kardashian becomes a lawyer? That shirt gets a little bit higher, that cleavage gets a little more covered up. It’s 14-year-old girls, 17-year-old girls that’s posing a little bit. They wanna become a lawyer. She affect people in that way. And there’s people that don’t want her to affect these women in that way. They want her to affect them in that other way. And they could put you a lawyer that gives you all the right things and just enough wrong things that you just miss your test by this much. You’ll get ’em next time.”

Look, the patriarchy is a real thing. There are definitely men out there who want to keep women in their place. But this kind of conspiracy to teach her law badly?

Also, the idea that she wouldn’t notice, but super genius Ye did in just a moment on the phone? Anyone else think that’s a little reductive on his part??

Ye also discussed quite a bit about his own mental health in this new portion of the Drink Champs interview, saying at one point that “we are all on the spectrum somewhere.”

Later, when asked about his mental state, the rapper-turned-fashion designer explained:

“You all not gonna diminish what I’m doing and what God is doing with me in the future by trying to cut my legs off or cut my influence off by calling me crazy. That don’t work. They’d be like, ‘You need your meds. You’re not in your best mental state right now.’ No, I know what’s going on and I’m not having it. I’m Buffalo Bill. I’m one of them characters from the movie. Back in the days, think about There Will Be Blood, man. They weren’t having it. I’m not having none of it from nobody. Ever. Period. On my life, bro, on my mama, on God.”

So he’s rejecting the idea he even has mental health issues? Or that they can be helped by medication? His response for all these “haters”?

“I’m a tell you like this, for Britney Spears for anybody… okay, ‘I’m crazy, but what ya’ll gonna do about it?'”

At one point Kanye ran down the list of things he’s been criticized for and made a claim we’ve never heard before. He said the response to him interrupting Taylor Swift‘s 2009 VMA acceptance speech caused him to flee the country! Huh??

Remembering the atmosphere after his infamous “Imma let you finish” moment, he says “all of America hated” him for it:

“Everyone was like, ‘You wrong for this one, you won’t win this,’ by telling me, ‘You shouldn’t have ran on stage, you were rude,’ god forbid.”

And? It was rude! If you’re wondering how he can still feel justified in the action all these years later, it’s apparently because the backlash hurt his feelings so bad he went into “personal exile” in Japan.

Kanye admitted during a 2020 interview that he was drunk during the show. But he is so intensely averse to admitting he was wrong, he had to take the very reasonable, mostly unanimous response to his drunken rudeness as some kind of persecution that caused him to have to leave to regroup.

Hmmm…

Here’s the full second-part of Kanye’s Drink Champs interview (below):

