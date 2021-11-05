Kanye West Says He Doesn’t ‘Rock With’ John Legend Anymore -- Plus More From His WILD Podcast Appearance!

Kanye West had a lot more to talk about than just his relationship status with Kim Kardashian during his new interview!

During an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast Thursday, the 44-year-old rapper unsurprisingly made his controversial opinions known about several topics — including his current friendship (or lack thereof) with John Legend. As you know, he and John used to be close friends and often hung out together with their respective wives Kim and Chrissy Teigen. However, it seems that has all changed! After expressing that signing Big Sean to his label G.O.O.D Music was “the worst thing I’ve ever done,” Kanye then dissed Legend and the Bounce Back artist for their political affiliations, saying:

“Both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life. And that’s some sellout s**t. And I don’t rock with neither of them, and I need my apologies … but n***** is scared.”

Damn…

This seemingly comes as a response to a recent interview Legend did with author Danny Goldberg for his book Bloody Crossroads 2020: Arts, Entertainment, and Resistance to Trump, in which he talked about Kanye’s support for Donald Trump. According to People, the 42-year-old said:

“I don’t see Kanye as a political person at all. We never talked about politics. He had never voted before 2020.”

Legend further theorized why the father of four supported Trump, stating:

“He saw in Trump the kind of underdog narcissist that he sees in himself.”

The former pals have butted heads over their political differences over the past couple of years — so safe to say, Kanye didn’t appreciate the comments and decided to fire back. Speaking of which, the Gold Digger hitmaker later mentioned in the conversation that he still backs Trump at this time. Referencing his “Make America Great Again” hat, he said:

​​”I still got a red hat on today. I’ll let y’all know that. I might not got it on, but I’ll let y’all know where I stand.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kanye touched on the backlash he received after performing with Marilyn Manson, who’s been accused of sexual assault and abuse, and DaBaby, who made homophobic remarks this year, during his Donda album listening event, as well as inviting the rock singer to his recent Sunday Service:

“All the #MeToo — like, when I sit next to Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, right after both of them got canceled, for five songs, you know, it’s like they can’t cancel a song. They’ll hit you with the accusations or somebody who you was with 10 years ago. And also, there’s women who’ve been through very serious things, pulled in alleys against they will — that’s different than a hug, but it’s classified as the same thing. It’s power and politics. You know, power-hungry maniacs and just control. This is ‘1984’ mind control we’re in. And mob mentality.”

Yeah… Marilyn Manson hasn’t exactly been accused of just uncomfortable hugs…

He also covered his long standing back-and-forth feud with Drake by oddly expressing his love for the Degrassi alum:

“Man, I love Drake. I love all artists, period, but not even to mention, I love Drake. I love all this. Let’s have Drake just have his spot of what he meant in my life, specifically, and what he’s meant to rap, you know, over the past decade, specifically. This is a very, I would say the most, if I wasn’t me, most of the time, this is a very important artist that actually added something to the algorithm.”

Kanye continued:

“As we become more civilized and more sophisticated, the style of rap that he was doing was more sophisticated than the style of rap that I grew up on…he created this thing that actually has good melodies in it, you know, good music in it that became massively accessible. So it’s sort of like the iPhone. … I love Drake. I was just telling you things that he was doing in a professional game of rap that was throwing me off.”

Then, alluding to the Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield boxing match in 1997, he added:

“I bit his ear. and that’s what happened, that was Mike Tyson.”

And to top it all off, Kanye admitted at one point that he’s only “half-ccinated.” To be honest, this entire conversation was just wild. You can ch-ch-check out the entire thing (below) if you want:

