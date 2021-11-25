Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim Kardashian Back To Him!

Kanye West isn’t giving up in the fight to woo back Kim Kardashian, and he apparently has a mighty resource to help him do it!

As you know, things have been heating up between the KUWTK star and Pete Davidson in the wake of her split from the rapper, with sources coming out to say the comedian is bringing out a new side to Kim.

Ye isn’t worried about any of that, though. Because while Pete may have BDE, the rapper says he has a more powerful force on his side: the one and only G-O-D, who, according to the hip-hop superstar, will bring Kimye back together, and inspire millions of estranged spouses to do the same.

The proclamation came when the Grammy winner stopped at the LA Mission on Wednesday to drop off 1,000 meals for skid row. During his visit, the 44-year-old grabbed the mic and shared some special words with the crowd, including a message about the downfall of his marriage.

While Kanye admitted he’s done things in public that were “not acceptable as a husband,” he made it clear he believes “The Kingdom” (read: The Big Man Upstairs) will help to repair things with Kimmy Kakes. The Jesus Walks hitmaker said that if he and the SKIMS founder do get back together, millions of families dealing with divorce or separation could be inspired to do the same thing.

He also said he needs to be with his children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — as much as possible, and if he can’t be “in the house” with them, he’ll get a house right next door.

The inspiring message came days after Kim was spotted grabbing dinner with the SNL alum in Santa Monica, but clearly Kanye expects this romance to end in a Thank You, Next — or better yet, Thank You, God, I’ll Go Back To My Ex-Husband Now.

Do U think Kim and Kanye are still endgame? Hear his words (below) and share your thoughts in the comments.

Ye had something to say about his family today ???????? pic.twitter.com/7TS9jUVGVJ — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) November 24, 2021

