Bill Clinton Breaks Silence On Jeffrey Epstein Connection! Whoa!

We really didn’t expect to hear anything from Bill Clinton on the subject of his Jeffrey Epstein connection! Ever! We mean, he’s 78. We kind of figured he’d take it to the grave, y’know?

But in his upcoming memoir Citizen, hitting bookstores next week, it turns out he actually addresses the controversial relationship! What he has to say, well… You decide how much you buy it.

Clinton is one of two US presidents and various businessmen and luminaries with known connections to the infamous underage sex trafficker. Frankly we think every single one should be thoroughly investigated. Instead we get… this.

Video: Epstein Spills On ‘Closest Friend’ Donald Trump’s Cruel Cuckold Fetish

The former POTUS acknowledges the part that’s already public knowledge: the billionaire let him use his private jet, the infamous Lolita Express, to travel around Africa for his charity. Clinton claims they only had TWO meetings after that — “brief” ones, one at Clinton’s office in Harlem and one at Epstein’s Manhattan home. He says they discussed politics and economics. And all of that was over before his first prosecution. He swears. Clinton writes, per The US Sun:

“I had always thought Epstein was odd but had no inkling of the crimes he was committing. He hurt a lot of people, but I knew nothing about it, and by the time he was first arrested in 2005, I had stopped contact with him. I’ve never visited his island.”

That, obviously is a direct denial of a claim by the most famous Epstein victim, Virginia Giuffre, who claimed in recently released legal docs that she met Clinton on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands, Little Saint James — or as it’s more colorfully known, “Pedophile Island.” Clearly being on the Lolita Express is bad enough, and Clinton would NOT want his legacy tainted by a visit to Pedo Island. We mean, you know, in addition to having sex with a very young intern in the Oval Office and being accused of rape before his presidency. (Man, why are men with rape accusations so often elected president? WTF is wrong with this country??)

Clinton continued:

“The bottom line is, even though it allowed me to visit the work of my foundation, traveling on Epstein’s plane was not worth the years of questioning afterward. I wish I had never met him.”

That much, at least, we believe is 100% true. The rest?

Like we’ve said before, it’s a travesty that only one person has actually faced prosecution for their role in Epstein’s sex trafficking — and it was a woman. Epstein didn’t traffic these girls to NO ONE. The amount of powerful men who are getting away with participating is disgusting.

Do YOU think Clinton is as innocent as he claims? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Netflix/YouTube.]