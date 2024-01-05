Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Says Bill Clinton Had Dinner On 'Pedophile Island'

More Jeffrey Epstein documents, more accusations against former presidents…

This time it’s old allegations from victim Virginia Giuffre, the woman who has long claimed Epstein trafficked her to Prince Andrew when she was underage — and to whom the royal fam paid millions to end the lawsuit!

In docs from an old lawsuit with Ghislaine Maxwell, Giuffre describes meeting former president Bill Clinton. The former president has already been revealed as John Doe 36. We know he flew in Epstein’s jet numerous times. But she didn’t says she met him on the “Lolita Express.” No, she says ol’ Slick Willie was ON THE ISLAND! That island. Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands, Little Saint James, or as it’s often known online… “Pedophile Island.”

She claimed she was in the Caribbean with Epstein, and Maxwell was sent to pick up Clinton in her black helicopter — a gift from Epstein. She recalled:

“I used to get frightened flying with her. But Bill had the Secret Service with him and I remember him talking about what a good job she did. I only met Bill twice but Jeffrey told me they were good friends.”

She says Clinton stayed for dinner that time — dinner with her and two other underage girls!

“We all dined together that night. Jeffrey was at the head of the table. Bill was at his left. I sat across from him… at the left of Ghislaine there were two olive-skinned brunettes who’d flown in with us from New York. I’d never met them before. I’d say they were no older than 17, very innocent-looking.”

She noted those girls couldn’t have been for Epstein because she herself was “there to have sex with Jeffrey on the trip.” She figured her boss had brought them for Clinton — but he didn’t bite?

“Maybe Jeffrey thought they would entertain Bill, but I saw no evidence that he was interested in them. He and Jeffrey and Ghislaine seemed to have a very good relationship. Bill was very funny. He made me laugh a few times. And he and Jeffrey and Ghislaine told blokey jokes and the brunettes listened politely and giggled.”

Virginia also told a story of Clinton dining on the island in her book The Billionaire Playboys’ Club. The manuscript went unpublished, but it was still used as evidence for the legal proceeding. She wrote:

“The next big dinner party on the island had another significant guest appearance being the one and only, Bill Clinton. On the left side was Emmy, Ghislaine and I sitting across the table from us was Bill with two lovely girls who were visiting from New York. Bill’s wife, Hillary’s absence from the night made it easy for his apparent provocative cheeky side to come out. Teasing the girls on either side of him with playful pokes and brassy comments, there was no modesty between any of them. We all finished our meals and scattered in our own different directions.”

Hmm. It kind of sounds to us like she’s describing the exact same event here, but that’s unclear. But obviously one visit to “Pedophile Island” would be enough to damn anyone in the public eye, whether they seemed interested in the girls or not.

Also in the docs, however, was a refutation of Giuffre’s story by former FBI Director Louis Freeh, who “concluded that President Clinton did not, in fact travel to, nor was he present on, Little St. James Island between January 1, 2001, and January 1, 2003.” The doc continued:

“Further, if any Secret Service agents had accompanied Clinton to that location, ‘they would have been required to make and file shift logs, travel vouchers, and related documentation relating to the visit,’ and there was a ‘total absence’ of any such documentation.”

Hmm. Definitely no way to cover up something like travel vouchers, right? Impossible! *eye roll*

Do YOU believe Clinton went to Epstein’s island??

