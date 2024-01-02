Bill Clinton Unmasked In Jeffrey Epstein Docs -- And Mentioned Over 50 Times?!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Will 2024 be the year any men related to Jeffrey Epstein‘s sex trafficking ring finally face consequences?

Obviously many powerful men made use of the “billionaire pedophile’s” services, exploiting young women and even underage girls for sex. But to date, only his “girlfriend” and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell has been convicted. Hell, most of the guys’ names have even been kept from the public as related court documents have remained frustratingly redacted.

But at the tail end of 2023, US District Judge Loretta Preska ruled there was no legal justification to keep these names a secret. It’s hoped this could be a first step in accountability.

And the first name? According to ABC News, John Doe 36 will be revealed as none other than Bill Clinton. The former president is mentioned in more than 50 of the redacted documents, per the news outlet. Wow. Gross!

Most of the mentions of Clinton were apparently by Virginia Giuffre, the Epstein victim who came forward years ago with claims about Prince Andrew. She recently settled her multimillion dollar lawsuit against the royal, but in those early days, back in 2015, she apparently was trying to depose Clinton as well, and that’s where most of the mentions come from, per ABC. Giuffre was reportedly trying to get Clinton to talk about Epstein on record. The documents do not accuse Clinton of any specific crimes.

Of course, Clinton and Epstein’s association is all too well known at this point. The billionaire reportedly visited the White House over a dozen times during his presidency, and later Clinton even rode on the “Lolita Express” — Epstein’s infamous private jet. Clinton told NY Magazine of Epstein in 2002:

“Jeffrey is both a highly successful financier and a committed philanthropist with a keen sense of global markets and an in-depth knowledge of twenty-first-century science. I especially appreciated his insights and generosity during the recent trip to Africa to work on democratization, empowering the poor, citizen service, and combating HIV/AIDS.”

Clinton has said he cut off contact with Epstein by the time of his first sex trafficking investigation in Florida in 2005. If it’s shown he knew any more — or especially if he took part — it would be an enormous black mark not just on the man but on the US as a country. However, just as we’ve argued many times about Donald Trump‘s criminal prosecution, it’s a necessary measure for our democracy. Any associations to Epstein need to be investigated, and any crimes committed need to be prosecuted. No matter who these men are, titans of industry or leaders of the free world.

And yes, unfortunately, Clinton is not the only former president who had close ties with Epstein. Trump was apparently the pedo’s wingman for years in NYC. He also rode on the Lolita Express, per flight logs. He even told NY Magazine in that same 2002 profile piece:

“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

You can learn more about Epstein’s famous associations HERE.

We’ll have to see which other men are among the nearly 200 John Does in the documents. Again, no matter who they are, it’s well past time they are unmasked. All of this should be out in the public eye, and everyone associated needs to be investigated.

At the very least, we’re going to have a hard time trusting any of these guys ever again. Though in the case of Clinton and Trump, who have both been accused of sexual misconduct multiple times apart from their Epstein associations, that’s not necessarily a big change…

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Will the unmasking of all these men change anything?

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via MEGA/WENN/BBC/New York State Sex Offender Registry.]