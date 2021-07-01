Bill Cosby's Accuser Andrea Constand Breaks Silence On His Overturned Rape Conviction

Among the many who are disappointed in Bill Cosby’s overturned conviction is the accuser in his criminal trial, and she says the development could have dire lasting effects.

Andrea Constand, who testified in court that The Cosby Show alum gave her three blue pills before sexually assaulting her, told TMZ that the ruling by Pennsylvania Supreme Court to overturn the comedian’s conviction and set him free is “disappointing,” to say the least.

Constand went on to tell the outlet the court’s decision is actually quite alarming, because “it may discourage those who seek justice for sexual assault in the criminal justice system from reporting or participating in the prosecution of the assailant or may force a victim to choose between filing either a criminal or civil action.”

She’s certainly not wrong there: plenty of people on social media have echoed that sentiment. But Constand made another interesting revelation while speaking to the outlet, noting that neither she nor her team were ever aware of any agreement made between Cosby and the former prosecutor that would grant him immunity — which is essentially why the disgraced comedian’s conviction was overturned.

Despite the disappointing news, Constand said she’s grateful to all the women who came forward in the Cosby case and continues to urge “all victims to have their voices heard.”

Earlier Wednesday, three of Cosby’s other accusers — Sammie Mays, Sarita Butterfield, and Angela Leslie also spoke out against the star’s release, saying they still think he’s a danger to women. Angela said:

“I’m surprised and shocked with today’s news of Cosby’s release. It seems the justice system served the criminal, in this case, as opposed to the victims… At this point, I just hope that he took time to reflect on the pain and anguish his actions caused so many women. And, also puts in the work towards becoming a better person.”

While the reaction has largely been negative, one woman (other than Cosby’s former co-star Phylicia Rashad, we mean) responded with joy: his wife, Camille Cosby.

When asked whether he had spoken to the 77-year-old, Bill’s attorney, Brian Perry, told Us Weekly that the producer was “ecstatic, relieved, happy” about the news. The lawyer noted that Camille lives near the Pennsylvania jail where her husband was incarcerated until his release on Wednesday afternoon. He added:

“I assume we will meet and all be there [when he’s released].”

Camilla has been notoriously outspoken about her belief that the case against her husband was “unethical” and went as far as to claim his accusers were lying. She wrote in a three-page statement back in 2018:

“Since when are all accusers truthful? In the case of Bill Cosby, unproven accusations evolved into lynch mobs, who publicly and privately coerced cancellations of Bill Cosby’s scheduled performances; syndications of The Cosby Show, rescissions of honorary degrees and a vindictive attempt to close an exhibition of our collection of African American Art.”

Well, the verdict wasn’t overturned because anyone felt Cosby was wrongly accused or innocent. He was set free due to a technicality, with the court ruling the actor was denied his rights when he provided self-incriminating evidence in a civil suit that was later used to convict him in the criminal case.

Our hearts go out to Cosby’s accusers and all sexual assault survivors as the fight for justice continues.

[Image via NBC/HRC/WENN]