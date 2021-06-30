Phylicia Rashad Applauds Bill Cosby's Conviction Being Overturned -- While The Rest Of Hollywood Is Pissed!

On Wednesday, Hollywood reacted to the news that Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction had been overturned with an appropriate amount of shock and dismay — except, that is, for one star.

While celebs took to social media to condemn the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for overturning the conviction based on a technicality — that the disgraced comedian was originally promised by the then-DA that he would never be brought to justice in the first place — one actress straight up celebrated the news: Cosby’s TV wife Phylicia Rashad.

The Claire Huxtable portrayer wrote on Twitter after the news broke:

“FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”

Um… excuse us!?

Naturally, the remark made the platform shake its head and collectively say, “Girl, what?” Soon, “Claire Huxtable” started trending, with critics fuming:

“Claire Huxtable would not of approved of this injustice. This is a big let down @PhyliciaRashad.” “I had to block Claire Huxtable.” “How could anyone defend this man?!” “First I had to mentally separate Heathcliff Huxtable from Bill Cosby. Now I have to mentally separate Claire Huxtable from Phylicia Rashad.” “How come Claire Huxtable is tren…. NOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” “Dean Rashad, Is this how you’re going to react when a Howard CoFA student tells you they were assaulted by another student if that student happens to be someone you like and admire? Because what you’re telling Howard women rn is that you don’t care if they’re raped.”

Among the many people who tried to talk sense into The Cosby Show alum was former Fox News journalist and #MeToo advocate Gretchen Carlson, who wrote:

“Phylicia! #BillCosby being released from prison on a technicality is a complete miscarriage of justice & will never be an exoneration for the brutal crimes he committed against women. The world is now woke & women will no longer be silenced. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

Thank you, Gretchen! If there were ever a time to say “Bye, Phylicia,” it would be now!

Thankfully, the rest of Hollywood reacted to the news with a rightful amount of rage. Actress and Time’s Up founding member Amber Tamblyn wrote:

“I am furious to hear this news. I personally know women who this man drugged and raped while unconscious. Shame on the court and this decision … I don’t want to hear anything about how cancel culture ruined men’s lives during the MeToo era reckoning for women and survivors. How we went too far. Today’s news that Cosby’s conviction is being overturned is proof we haven’t gone far enough. Our justice system MUST change.”

The Good Wife star Christine Lahti wrote:

“I’m enraged, heartbroken and disgusted by Cosby’s release. I can only imagine what all his survivors must be feeling. This convicted rapist is free today because he is a man of privilege. The Patriarchy rears it’s ugly head yet again.”

Rosanna Arquette wrote:

“Bill Cosby is STILL an evil rapist .the end … I wonder how many people are lining up to make deals with Cosby. too many people in Hollywood protect predator rapists and pretend to care about survivors but they really don’t.”

Aisha Tyler wrote:

“THE F**K IS THIS BULLSHIT.”

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who’s been involved in several high profile sexual assault and harassment cases – including those against Harvey Weinstein and Bill O’Reilly – wrote:

“The 3 Bill Cosby accusers I represent and I are disgusted that he is a free man today. He is not released because he is innocent. He is released because a prosecutor promised him years ago that he would not be brought to justice, without even making a deal for him to do time.”

That’s more like it!

Clearly, this was a huge blow to all the victims who came forward against Cosby, not to mention sexual assault survivors in general. But we have a feeling advocates won’t stop making noise about this anytime soon. The fight continues, y’all!

Thoughts on this?

