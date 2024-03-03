Billie Eilish Dumped Boyfriend Because She Had A Dream About Christian Bale!

Sorry, fellas! If you ain’t Christian Bale, you ain’t the one for Billie Eilish!

During a hilarious Oscars Nominees Pre-Luncheon Luncheon interview on Friday, the When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? albummaker cued us into where SHE goes when she gets a bit of shut eye.

While joking with brother Finneas O’Connell that the origin of their smash hit Ocean Eyes was about Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy, the 22-year-old revealed she has an affinity for one of Christopher Nolan’s other beloved actors. She told interviewer Amelia Dimoldenberg, “Batman is the one,” noting that he’s her “favorite” superhero — specifically because of Christian’s 2008 film The Dark Knight, which clearly left a lasting mark on her!

She dished:

“I gotta be real. A couple years ago I had a dream about Christian Bale, and it was in, like, a little café in the sunlight and it made me realize I had to breakup with my boyfriend at the time.”

HA!

She continued:

“No, like, genuinely. I woke up and I was like [gasp] and I came to my senses.”

We don’t blame you, Billie! Look at the man!

Watch the full interview (below):

We wonder who the guy was Billie broke up with! LOLz! Would YOU breakup with your man for Christian Bale, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

