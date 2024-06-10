Yes, Even Billie Eilish Gets Ghosted -- And Her Story About It Is INSANE!

Don’t worry, y’all — you’re not the only ones getting ghosted out there in the super-complicated world of modern dating.

Even a superstar like Billie Eilish gets ghosted! Yes, really!! And the most egregious case of ghosting that she’s ever experienced happened pretty recently, in fact. No matter how many awards she wins, or hit songs she puts out, or low-key feuding she does with Taylor Swift‘s camp, Billie is just like the rest of us in getting iced out completely unexpectedly!

On the latest episode of the BBC-produced podcast Miss Me? with hosts Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver, the 22-year-old songstress revealed that she experienced a truly appalling ghosting sitch back in December. Recalling the ordeal on the pod, Billy joked that the disappearance was SO bad that she wondered if the dude had died:

“I had a crazy ghosting happen actually this December. It was insane. Probably the craziest one that’s ever happened to me. I was like, ‘Did you die? Did you literally die?'”

Damn! That’s how you KNOW it’s bad! But so, like, what happened?! While the bad guy singer didn’t name names, she did recall exactly what happened and why it pissed her off so much! After knowing each other for years (!), she and this anon dude made plans to meet up and hang out, and then POOF! He was GONE!! Billie recalled:

“It was somebody that I’d also known for years and had a plan, day of, on the phone, making a plan, this is my address, be there at 3 — never heard from him again. Ever. I couldn’t believe it. I was like, ‘What a f**king little pathetic man. What a tiny little man.’ It was literally unbelievable. To this day, never texted me again.”

Damn!!!

Not long after that, she did discover that he was dating someone new. So, perhaps that was his motivation behind having Billie abruptly frozen out?! Still, no call, no text, nothing… after years of knowing each other… is WILD! Billie concluded:

“I did see that he was dating someone, and I was like, ‘oh.’ I didn’t know people still did that. I genuinely didn’t know people did that.”

People def still do that! It’s a wasteland out there! LOLz!!

Now, here’s the real question: who could this mystery man be?? Eilish had previously been in a long-term relationship with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford for a while before they split about a year ago. But in an unpublished excerpt from her recent Rolling Stone cover story, Billie confirmed that she and Jesse are still on good terms after breaking up. In fact, per People regarding that unpublished comment, she even called him “truly one of my favorite people in the world.” So, yeah, we’re thinking he’s almost certainly not the focus of the ghosting story here!

Other than Rutherford, Billie has had previous lower-level romances with actor Matthew Tyler Vorce and rapper Brandon ‘Q’ Adams, too. So, could it be one of them?! Or somebody else altogether?? It makes us wonder! What about U, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your thoughts on this ghosting drama down in the comments (below)!

