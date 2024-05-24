Billie Eilish & Taylor Swift Feud Rumors SET ON FIRE By Manager's Shady Post! Whoa!

The rumored feud between Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift continues!

Billie seemingly has been taking swipes at Taylor since March. It all started when the 22-year-old singer slammed artists who release multiple vinyl editions of their albums to make “more money,” calling it a “wasteful” practice.” Fans immediately thought her comments were aimed at Taylor since she’s known for dropping different vinyls of her albums. However, Billie insisted she “wasn’t singling anyone out [and that] these are industry-wide systemic issues.” OK…

Related: Billie Eilish Goes Full Taylor Swift! These Powerful Songs Are Totally About Her Ex!

Yet the apparent jabs at TayTay didn’t stop! The musician then said this week that she would never perform a three-hour-long concert — unlike artists like Taylor and Beyoncé — calling those “far too long” shows “literally psychotic.” Yeesh. As you can imagine, Billie faced the wrath of the Swifties online once again for her comments.

With all this, there is seemingly a bit of a Cold War brewing between the two pop stars. But the messy drama is now headed to a whole new level, all thanks to Billie’s manager Danny Rukasin! Swifties are learning he liked and shared a scathing post about Taylor on X (Twitter) earlier this week! This isn’t like Billie making broad comments that happen to apply to Tay, this was calling her out by name, accusing the Fortnight singer of stealing all the oxygen from other musicians releasing albums! It read:

“taylor swift breaking her neck doing everything to prevent other artists from shining”

This wasn’t just about Hit Me Hard and Soft. The post included a graphic that showed Katy Perry released her album Witness on June 9, 2017 — and that same day, Taylor put her entire discography on Spotify. She was then accused of dropping new album versions in January 2023 “to block SZA” when she was predicted to be number one for a fourth week. It also alleged Taylor put out three new digital versions of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, on the same day as Billie’s release this month — to “block Billie.” And the What Was I Made For? artist’s manager re-posted it…

billie eilish’s manager is about to learn the meaning of tayvoodoo???? pic.twitter.com/4ZZMKYWAaq — dan☆ (@danofmyheart) May 23, 2024

Of course, once Taylor’s fans caught wind of the post, they unleashed their fury on Danny! The heat was so bad he removed the retweet from his timeline! But the manager apparently forgot people can and will screenshot the receipts just in case! Pictures of the re-post are still circulating online, so he was unsuccessful in wiping his petty move from the internet! And as we mentioned, Swifties are PISSED! See the reactions (below):

“Billie Eilish’s manager reposting Taylor hate. This is so embarrassing.” “But trust, I WILL remember what Billie Eilish’s manager retweeted today” “I like Billie and her music but holy s**t her manager liking/retweeting that Taylor Swift hate is a pretty bad look” “this mentality is crazy LOLLLL how is it taylor swifts fault billie’s album is flopping maybe she should’ve kept that manager in check” “This is just Billie Eilish’s manager. Pure jealousy and unprofessional behavior.”

Oof…

If Taylor and Billie didn’t have legit beef before, they most likely do now! Because that was so shady of her manager! Damn! Reactions to the post, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]