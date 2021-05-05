Billie Eilish Only JUST NOW Went On Her First Date EVER?!

Well, this was an answer we didn’t expect!

Billie Eilish participated in a fantastic interview this week courtesy of Vogue, in which tons of her biggest celebrity fans recorded themselves asking her questions. There were ones we knew of, like Justin and Hailey Bieber, Melanie C, and Melissa McCarthy but also some fantastic fan-girling over the likes of Missy Elliott, Avril Lavigne, and Halle Berry.

There are some great questions about fashion, food, songwriting, and more…

But things really get spicy when she’s asked by Dominic Fike when was the last time she did something for the first time ever. She begins by teasing a very juicy, NSFW story that we obviously aren’t getting, saying:

“Yikes! The answer is really explicit, so I’m not gonna answer with that. Uh… Let me say, I went on a date for the first time yesterday.”

Um… WHAT?!

Is she saying she went on a first date? That’s not how it sounds. She

“There are things, but those are just for in here [motions to her own head]. You don’t have to worry about that. But yeah. I went on a date for the first time.”

OK, she’s definitely saying this was her first date ever!! And that is HUGE! While we knew she was dating, we guess the 19-year-old has been too busy becoming one of the fastest rising stars in pop music to go on proper “dates.”

If you saw her documentary The World’s A Little Blurry, you know her ex-boyfriend Brandon Quention Adams, aka Q, wasn’t that big on those kinds of things. Frankly from his portrayal in the doc, his biggest relationship M.O. seemed to be disappointing Billie. So we can believe he didn’t ever take her on what you’d call a date, per se.

We aren’t certain when this interview was filmed, but we can’t help but wonder if the date she’s describing was with Matthew Tyler Vorce. The actor was spotted late last month accompanying Billie on a walk, along with her pit bull Shark as chaperone. The two were looking quite cuddly for her to be on a date with someone else. Was he the one to be her first? Awwww!

After the interview went live, Billie shared another first, more photos from her sexy corset photo shoot for the mag’s spread. She already broke the IG record for fastest photo to reach a million likes with her first set of pics, but these new ones are… YOWZA!

Just wow. Can you BELIEVE she just had her first date at 19??

[Image via Vogue/YouTube.]