Billie Eilish's New Boyfriend Revealed?

Looks like Billie Eilish may be off the market.

The superstar is well known for keeping her private life private, but over the weekend she went public with someone who seems to be her new man. In photos obtained by Page Six, the bad guy singer was seen snuggling up to a mystery man while getting coffee in Santa Barbara, CA. (Check out the pics HERE.)

The 19-year-old’s dog walking companion was identified by the outlet as Matthew Tyler Vorce. Not much else is known about Billie’s potential beau. He’s a self-described actor and writer who has appeared in a handful of supporting roles (including in James Franco’s 2016 Lifetime movie Mother, May I Sleep With Danger?). He also co-created the horror podcast Searching for Putty Man. Shortly after news broke of his outing with the Grammy winner, Matthew set his Instagram to private (the social media for his podcast are also private).

There’s been some speculation that Matthew could be the “first love” who FaceTimed the singer after her 2020 Grammys sweep (as seen in her documentary The World’s A Little Blurry). However, it seems just as likely that was a previous relationship (possibly Brandon “Q” Adams, who is also referenced in the doc). We have no idea how fresh this relationship is or how long the rumored couple have known each other.

We certainly don’t mind a man with a little mystery. Billie’s got a new look, a new man, and has hinted on Instagram about things to come — it seems like we’re in a new era of Eilish. We’re excited to see what’s next!

[Image via Billie Eilish/Instagram]