Billie Eilish's Secret Boyfriend & Painful Breakup Revealed In Documentary!

The Billie Eilish documentary premiered on Apple TV+ on Thursday night, and it brought with it many moments you’d expect from the ultimate backstage pass. The support of her parents, how her pain inspired her music, the fact she didn’t know who the heck Orlando Bloom was — typical Billie stuff.

What we didn’t expect from The World’s A Little Blurry was to finally learn all about gurl’s secret boyfriend!

The Bad Guy singer dated an LA rapper with the stage name 7:AMP in 2018 and 2019 — right as she was launching into the stratosphere on the strength of the ear worm-filled When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? So just as she was becoming the most successful teen singer-songwriter in years, she was also experiencing serious heartbreak!

So who is the guy Billie refers to simply as Q??

Meet Q

7:AMP’s real name is Brandon Quention Adams (not to be confused with Brandon Quintin Adams, the child star from The Sandlot and The Mighty Ducks).

He released his debut album as 7:AMP, BLEAUPRO to streaming in 2019. Billie told Tidal it was one of five albums that changed her life.

Billie and Q started dating in 2018 when Billie was just 16 turning 17. Considering Adams is five, almost six years older than she is, that means he was 22 at the time! Big age gap when you’re a teen!

What is first shown of the relationship is all sweetness. He shows up to her 17th birthday party in December of 2018, and they hold hands. So cute!

Unfortunately the honeymoon period doesn’t last.

Valentine’s Day

By February of the next year, Billie is shown in the doc getting frustrated missing Q — and talks about being “lonely” and “miserable” on Valentine’s Day.

When someone on her team asks if Q did anything for her to celebrate, she responds despondently:

“Haven’t gotten anything. And the night before, he’d been really weird and distant and s**t… It was totally fine, we’ve been great. But then they had this plan to go to Big Bear, like the whole squad was gonna go to Big Bear.”

Billie obviously couldn’t go — she was too busy with her touring schedule. In fact, she was in Paris on the night in question.

“I was just like, ‘You know what, have fun, don’t worry about me, I’m miserable, and I miss you, and I wish you would talk to me, and I have no one else to talk to.'”

Ugh! Her success really did get in the way! But the question is… why did he make plans with anyone other than her on Valentine’s??

Coachella

Two months later, in April 2019, comes Coachella, and what is supposed to be a great time for Billie. But Q lets her down again — even after she gets him into the festival for free!

She tells big bro Finneas of her missing beau:

“I said, ‘I’m getting you tickets for this, and the deal is that you have to spend time with me. You have to see me if I’m going to let you come for free.’ Haven’t seen him in two and a half days.”

After her banger of a set, she’s visibly displeased — and calls Q looking for support. But when she asks if he’ll come see her, he says only:

“I’ll try.”

And after hanging up she throws her phone on the ground.

Anger Issues

But Billie isn’t the only one with a problem expressing her frustrations. Later in the doc she tells her BFF Zoe her boyfriend broke his hand punching a wall:

“I’m trying to get him to go to therapy. He’s so self-destructive.”

Yeesh. Red flags. She still talks about how she’s excited to see him “and his broken hand” but things aren’t looking good.

The Breakup

The relationship doesn’t last long past that.

Backstage at a concert in New York City in June 2019, Billie reveals she broke up with Q, explaining:

“I just wasn’t happy. And I didn’t want the same things he wanted and I don’t think that’s fair, for him. I don’t think you should be in a relationship, super excited about certain things that the other person couldn’t care less about.”

Thankfully she also acknowledges the issues were more on his end…

“And there was just a lack of effort, I think. I literally was just like, ‘Dude, you don’t even have enough love to love yourself, you can’t love me. And you don’t. Like, you think you do.'”

But her clarity doesn’t make the breakup not heartbreaking, as she continues:

“I do love him, though, which is what made it harder. Cause I’m not over him. I didn’t find someone else. I didn’t stop having love for him. I just, like, spent time away from him for a little bit and I was like, ‘Wow. I’m missing so much because I’m worried about you all the time.'”

That night, she openly weeps while performing the song I Love You.

Today

The two seem to have an amicable relationship post-breakup. He wished her a happy birthday on Instagram the December after they broke up.

mtvsevenamp via Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/M63xiRt3Z9 — Billie Eilish Updates (@eilishupdates) December 19, 2019

And speaking of social media, it’s pretty clear she gave her ex the heads up he would be revealed in the doc — because on Tuesday he took the precaution of deleting his accounts before fans could go after him.

What do YOU think of this big reveal??

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Apple TV+]