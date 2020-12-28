Billie Lourd Remembers Mom Carrie Fisher On Fourth Anniversary Of Her Death

Billie Lourd sent “strength and love” to those who have lost loved ones on the fourth anniversary of her mom Carrie Fisher’s death.

On Sunday, the Booksmart actress shared on Instagram a throwback photo of her and the Star Wars icon smiling while walking down a street. In the caption, she left an extremely emotional message to fans in honor of her mother, who died in 2016 at the age of 60 from cardiac arrest. She wrote:

“Sending my love and strength to everyone out there that’s missing a loved one they’ve lost. Especially those of you who have lost someone during this crazy year. You’re not alone.

This is just one of many ways the star has remembered her. Earlier this year on Mother’s Day, Billie posted a sweet photo on Insta of them, opening up about how she was handling the grief she still felt. The 28-year-old revealed:

“Days like today are never easy, but I’ve found that doing things that make me feel more connected to her make it a little easier – watching her favorite movies, listening to music we listened to together, looking through old pictures and my personal favorite – eating + drinking things she loved.”

Honoring the latest anniversary must hit a little different this year as the Scream Queens alum surprised fans in September by announcing the birth of her son with her fiancé Austen Rydell. Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell, whose middle name paid tribute to her late mom, made his debut on IG while decked out in a Star Wars onesie (a subtle wink). The first-time momma captioned the post with:

“ Introducing: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell “

Our thoughts and well-wishes are with Billie during this emotional time.

