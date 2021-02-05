Pregnant Bindi Irwin Shares How Her Late Dad Steve Would've Been A 'Perfect' Grandpa

Grandpa Crocodile Hunter?

As pregnant Bindi Irwin prepares to welcome her firstborn daughter with husband Chandler Powell, she’s reminiscing on how her legendary father Steve Irwin would have reacted to the new addition. Her mom and brother also shared their two-cents in a heartwarming, though bittersweet, interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Speaking first, the momma-to-be reflected on how she thinks her dad would have handled being a grandfather, sharing:

“He would’ve been a good, good grandpa. Yeah, he really would’ve been. I don’t think we would’ve ever seen our daughter. He would’ve just whisked her away into the zoo and it would’ve been perfect.”

Aww!!

And while it’s no doubt disappointing her baby will never have the chance to meet him in person, the 22-year-old is incredibly thankful for the unique way her daughter will still be able to get to know Steve. Bindi explained:

“It is so nice that we’ll be able to introduce her to her grandfather through all of the documentaries. It’s really special.”

Younger brother Robert, who was just two when his father passed, has spent his life committed to honoring the Animal Planet star’s legacy, which is why he’s so happy to see the family grow:

“I think it’s really special that as a family we get to remember him, honor him in absolutely everything that we do. And make sure that that legacy never, ever dies no matter what. And now with a new little wildlife warrior taking on the charge, he would just be insanely excited. I can’t even imagine. It’d be amazing!”

Mom Terri chimed in as well, painting a better picture of how Steve would react — or rather, how he would come dressed to impress — for all the milestone moments he missed (such as Bindi’s wedding in March). The 56-year-old said:

“I will say one thing for sure is you would never have to wonder what he would’ve worn during any of the milestones. He would’ve worn khaki to the wedding, khaki to everything.”

Even without the Aussie TV personality being able to witness Bindi's marriage to Chandler, that didn't stop the Irwins from assuring his presence was well felt during the special ceremony. The preggers zookeeper told People last year:

“Where we got married was such a special place to dad. It’s a beautiful little area where he had filmed for many years. It felt really wonderful and just meant to be.”

She also described how her father was front and center with the rest of her close-knit fam:

“We had dad’s picture with his dog Sui blown up on an easel. So mom and Robert were standing right next to dad as we exchanged vows. We had a candle-lighting ceremony for him, and it really felt like he was there with us. It was a lovely moment of peace and happiness.”

Nothing about the loss of the Crocodile Hunter has been easy for the Irwin family, but just seeing the ways they are so committed to keeping his memory alive is so inspiring. He would have been so overjoyed with the upcoming arrival of his first granddaughter.

