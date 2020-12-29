Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Finally Reach Custody Agreement In Battle Over Dream!

The feud is finally over… this part of it, anyway.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have finally settled their custody agreement over their daughter Dream. The former couple first entered an agreement in October 2017, but the agreement soon came under dispute and led to a pretty nasty back-and-forth in the court system, with accusations being hurled on both sides.

This new agreement was reached “without court intervention,” according to Us Weekly, which seems like a good sign for the coparenting relationship going forward!

Per legal documents viewed by the outlet, the new terms include sharing physical custody of the 4-year-old with equal time during holidays and vacations. The court filing reads:

“Commencing December 2, 2020, and on alternating weeks thereafter, respondent [Kardashian] shall have custody of the minor child from Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. through Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Petitioner [Chyna] shall have custody of the minor child from Saturday at 10:00 a.m. through Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. commencing December 5, 2020, and alternate weeks thereafter.”

The filing also included an agreement that neither of the exes would “be under the influence of alcohol nor other substance” while looking after their daughter. Rob had previously accused Chyna of abusing drugs while in custody of Dream, and had requested the model participate in regular alcohol and drug testing despite her denials. (It’s unclear whether the new agreement will be enforced similarly.)

Us Weekly reported that all the other petitions the Rob & Chyna stars submitted against each other have been dropped, including the entrepreneur’s request that Rob undergo a mental health evaluation and, presumably, Rob’s allegations of assault against his ex.

That being said, the 32-year-old’s legal battles against the KarJenner clan aren’t over yet. Chyna’s lawsuit against the family for allegedly sabotaging Rob & Chyna is still active, moving forward based on “substantial evidence” she submitted back in October. At the time, her attorney Lynne Ciani gave a statement saying:

“Blac Chyna will seek millions in compensatory and punitive damages from Kris [Jenner], Kim [Kardashian], Khloé [Kardashian], and Kylie [Jenner] for defamation, intentional interference with contract, and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage. Chyna is ‘beyond thrilled’ that she will have her day in court.”

The KarJenners have (more than) their fair share of feuds and enemies, but this one may be the most vicious. (Let’s not forget this all started back when Kylie got with Chyna’s other baby daddy, Tyga. Yeesh!) This seems like a good result for baby Dream, so let’s hope the family continues to prioritize her over duking it out in court.

