The REAL Drama Between Drake & Bobbi Althoff -- And MORE Details On Her Divorce!

What is going on between Drake and Bobbi Althoff? Was he the reason she and Cory Althoff are over? We’re finally getting some answers!

As we reported, news broke on Wednesday that the podcast host’s husband filed for divorce after four years of marriage. What made the breakup even more scandalous was that he listed their separation date as July 4, 2023 — the same month as her eyebrow-raising podcast episode with Drake!

You see, affair rumors between Bobbi and the 37-year-old rapper had been flying around for a bit. It all started when she suddenly deleted an episode of The Really Good Podcast from YouTube that they did (in bed) together last July. Not only that, they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Many began speculating, wondering if Drake and Bobbi had hooked up and then had a falling out afterward. Bobbi later denied the accusations. But the affair rumors reignited all over again this week, given the separation date listed in the divorce docs!

Related: Bobbi Spotted Walking Around LA & Smiling One Day After Divorce Reveal

The 26-year-old social media personality addressed her divorce from Cory, even sharing some kind words about her estranged husband. However, she (obviously) did not speak out about the cheating rumors with Drake. Now, sources have come forward to say what really went down between Bobbi and the Take Care artist! And while everyone thought these two were getting super cozy and close together, that supposedly could not have been further from the truth!

Insiders with direct knowledge told TMZ on Thursday Drake was not a fan of Bobbi at all toward the end of the summer last year. The outlet reports that Drake and Bobbi continued to text each other after the episode. Then, the Degrassi alum invited her to his concert in Los Angeles on August 12, and she accepted. However, only general admission was available for that date — no VIP. Sources revealed Bobbi became angry over the arrangement as she felt she should have been in the VIP area with the other celebrities. Yeesh, but also, yeah that would hurt lol.

So Bobbi made her feelings about the situation known to everyone by posting a video of herself looking unimpressed and annoyed at the concert as everyone else appeared to be having a great time. The TikTok star made this clip all because she was upset over having to be in GA? Seriously? See the video (below):

And things escalated from there! TMZ claims she then went off on Drake about it that same night and even attempted to go backstage at one point. However, security turned her away. Ouch!

Following this ordeal, the outlet alleged Drake’s team contacted her camp demanding she remove both the video and the podcast interview, which she did. Yikes. She must have pissed him off a lot! At this point, their friendship was over.

Earlier this month, Bobbi suggested on Keke Palmer’s podcast that she and Drake had spoken to each other in recent weeks and worked things out after their falling out. However, sources told TMZ that they still do not talk anymore. So what does all of this mean in terms of the cheating rumors? Why did Cory file for divorce all of a sudden? Well, the insiders insisted the split had nothing to do with the allegations of her cheating with Drake. Instead, the former couple broke up due to her fame and his desire to have a normal life. Hmm…

At this time, neither Drake, Bobbi, or Cory have responded to the reignited allegations. Reactions? Are you buying this report, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Bobbi Althoff/YouTube/TikTok, WENN]