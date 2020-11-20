Bobby Brown Breaks Silence On 28-Year-Old Son's Untimely Death: 'This Is A Tragic Loss'

Bobby Brown is “devastated” over his son’s untimely death, and understandably so.

As we previously reported, Bobby Brown Jr. died suddenly on Wednesday. The 28-year-old was reportedly “not feeling well” and “experiencing flu-like symptoms” in the days leading up to his death, according to an announcement made by the family’s lawyer.

Now, Bobby Jr.’s famous father is speaking out in a new message about the family’s overwhelming grief from losing the 28-year-old aspiring musician. In a statement first obtained by E! News, the elder Brown said (below):

“Please keep my family in your prayers at this time. Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain.”

And the family’s lawyer, Christopher Brown, added more:

“This is a tragic loss and we will be let the authorities conduct their investigation of his death. Please respect the family’s privacy.”

According to CNN, no foul play has been suspected in the death. And as the family’s attorney noted, the Los Angeles County Coroner has requested a full investigation into the young man’s passing.

We can’t even imagine going through something like this… there’s been so much tragedy for this entire family with the deaths of Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina.

So, so sad.

