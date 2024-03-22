Body Of Missing College Student Riley Strain Found In Nashville River

Police say the body of Riley Strain has been found in the Cumberland River in Nashville.

On Friday, officers made the grim discovery. The Metro Nashville PD released the following statement on X (Twitter):

“BREAKING: The body of Riley Strain was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville this morning, approximately 8 miles from downtown. No foul play-related trauma was observed. An autopsy is pending. A media briefing will be held at 9:45 a.m. at 1741 Ed Temple Blvd, the Exxon Terminal entrance.”

The 22-year-old college student was on a trip to Nashville with his with his Delta Chi fraternity brothers when he disappeared two Friday ago following a night of drinking.

One of his last known locations was at Luke Bryan‘s bar, where he was kicked out of, on March 8. Since then, a massive search was underway for the young man, and officials were trying to piece together witness accounts, camera footage, and any clues that would lead them to Strain.

Sending love and light to the family during this difficult time.

[Image via X/Metro Nashville PD ]