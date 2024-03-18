Missing College Student Riley Strain Encountered Cop & Homeless Camp On Final Night

As the search for missing college student Riley Strain continues, cops continue to uncover more disturbing details.

The 22-year-old — who attends the University of Missouri — went missing earlier this month while on vacation in Nashville. We know he was out that night at country singer Luke Bryan‘s Nashville bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink. According to reports, Riley was kicked out of the bar and told his friends he was returning to their hotel. But he never made it there, and now the restaurant is under investigation for possibly overserving him. Several pieces of video surveillance footage have been released since the young man’s disappearance as investigators struggle to put all the pieces together…

The latest disturbing details? On Sunday, police found the young man’s bank card on the embankment between Gay Street and the Cumberland River, near the place he was last seen. New footage has also come out, showing that the drunken student also had contact with POLICE before he vanished! In a new bodycam clip from Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Officer Reginald Young was responding to a burglary near Gay Street when he walked by Strain. They had a brief exchange where the cop asked how he was, and he responded:

“I’m good, how are you?”

See that footage (below):

On Monday, after this incident, police confirmed “no video has been discovered that shows Riley away from Gay Street after the 9:52 p.m. timeframe”.

Meanwhile, Fox 17 got into contact with a member of a homeless camp who also claims to have seen Strain — and he lives with his wife right on that embankment where the young man’s bank card was found. The man, who remains anonymous, told the outlet:

“We heard a commotion. We looked back up. He almost fell over. The last bush right there caught him… He was very, very, very intoxicated… I never seen anybody stumble that hard before.”

But the witness didn’t go to check on the obviously intoxicated student. Why? He claims someone else was already doing so:

“I yelled up. They said, ‘He’s just drunk. He’s okay.’”

He says he’s reported all this to authorities, so they at least have his story to work with now. Sounds like they need to track down whoever did “help” Riley that night. Because after departed Gay Street, headed for First Avenue, he seems to have just disappeared. Strain’s trail completely stops around 10 p.m. with no cell records, video footage, or eyewitness reports following him. So, so scary.

Such a terrible situation. We continue to send love to his family and hope he’s found safe and sound soon.

[Image via LiveNOW from FOX/YouTube/GoFundMe]