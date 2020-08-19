Brad Pitt Thinks Angelina Jolie Has Gone ‘Too Far’ With Custody Battle After She ‘Threatened To Move’ The Kids To The UK!

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody war gets dirtier by the day!

According to an Us Weekly source, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star thinks his estranged second wife has gone “way too far” with their divorce proceedings when she requested to disqualify Judge John W. Ouderkirk for “failing to disclose” his working relationship with one of the 56-year-old actor’s attorneys.

The insider said:

“Brad says Angelina has gone way too far this time. He’s left with no other option but to dig in and fight back — hard.”

Um… were they ever fighting lightly to begin with!?

It appears the stakes are getting higher for Pitt, too, as the Mirror reported that his Oscar-winning ex is considering moving out of the country with their six children — 19-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Shiloh, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — to a suburb in London, England.

A source told the UK outlet:

“She believes [Richmond is] a perfect environment for the kids, from a cultural standpoint and educationally… One scenario is that she could have the kids a few months at a time in the UK, then they’d be allowed back to see Brad for longer periods.”

Sounds complicated. Then again, this custody war has been nothing but complicated since the former couple split four years ago!

As for Angie’s recent judge jumbling, Pitt’s legal team fired back at her request by pointing out that the judge “has had a well-documented history” with the former couple and was even “hand-selected” by the actress to preside over their August 2014 wedding.

Calling out the request as a “belated” and “thinly veiled attempt” at delaying “the adjudication of long-pending custody issues” in their case, his lawyers wrote:

“Jolie’s abrupt cry of judicial bias reeks of bad faith and desperation, not to mention careless disregard for the procedural rules intended to root out legitimately conflicted judicial officers… The individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit are the parties’ own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution to these custody issues.”

Naturally, Team Jolie hit back. Jolie’s lawyer Samantha Bley DeJean told Us in response:

“It is unfortunate that Mr. Pitt’s team has sought to intervene ahead of Judge Ouderkirk’s response. One can only conclude that this is an attempt to obstruct or influence Judge Ouderkirk’s answer. Any delay in these proceedings is due to their zealous attempt to create an unrecognized special exception for their client’s benefit.”

What do U think about these latest developments, Perezcious readers? Would Angie really move her kids across the pond?

