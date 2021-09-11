Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Still At Each Other's Throats! | Perez Hilton

We think it’s crappy of Brad Pitt to have worked with Harvey Weinstein after what he did to Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow. Do U agree?! This and much more on our latest podcast! CLICK HERE to watch this episode of The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker!

Or CLICK HERE to listen to the audio version!

Thankfully we don’t have t worry about this with our family! Being a single parent is very hard, though. Our new CBD gummies help us so much! My True 10 can help you too! CLICK HERE to get info and order at MyTrue10.com