Brad Pitt Is Dating Again!!!

Brad Pitt is off the market.

Six years after he split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie, the actor has started to put himself back out there! According to a People insider on Wednesday, the 58-year-old is seeing someone new, but it’s not very “serious.” At least not yet! The source said:

“He’s dating, but is not in a serious relationship.”

Exciting!! We wonder who the lucky lady is!?!

Related: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s ‘Emotional’ Night Out Explained!

The insider didn’t have any other info to tease about his love life, but this marks just one of a few times the star has been linked to someone following his dramatic divorce. In 2020, he briefly dated 29-year-old Polish model Nicole Poturalski. He’s been rumored to be dating a few other times — but the speculation was always denied.

Before Jolie, he was notably engaged to Gwyneth Paltrow. They called things off and he married Jennifer Aniston in the early 2000s. Brad then began a 12-year relationship (including two years of marriage) with the Maleficent star. They expanded their family with kids Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Their marriage legally ended in 2019.

The former lovers have been in a contentious custody battle ever since their split, fighting over five of their six kids. Maddox is considered an adult now, so he’s out of the discussions. And that hasn’t been all they’re arguing about!

Aside from venturing into dating again, the Oscar winner has also been keeping busy with his production company, Plan B, and running Château Miraval, the villa and winery in Correns, France, which he purchased with Jolie in 2008. Last October, though, she spontaneously sold her interest in the company — causing LOTS of controversies! Pitt’s been fighting back against the move in multiple lawsuits, hoping to nullify the sale since he doesn’t like the new buyer.

Despite the drama, he’s been “enjoying” his time working and staying busy, the source insisted:

“Brad has his movies, he has Miraval and he has these other [passions]. He loves architecture, he loves creativity. He’s living his best life under the circumstances.”

On Miraval, they added:

“He’s really enjoying Miraval and always poured the profits back into it.”

Lately, the Hollywood hunk has been showing off just how happy he is during appearances and press for his new film, Bullet Train. In the action-comedy, he plays an assassin traveling through Japan. He stars alongside Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Sandra Bullock.

Related: Kourtney & Travis’ IVF Journey Is ‘A Struggle’ For Them!

The project was the perfect thing for the Fight Club alum to dig his teeth into following the pandemic, the confidant continued:

“Brad is having a great time promoting Bullet Train. It was a great project for him to film after months of COVID lockdown. The shooting schedule was intense and challenging for him. He loved it. He feels great about the movie.”

According to DailyMail.com, he also just bought the historic D. L. James House known as “Seaward” overlooking California’s central coast in Carmel for a shocking $40 million! So he’s busy bringing that home up to speed, too! As if he didn’t have enough on his plate already!!

In what sounds like just a little bit of free time, the film producer makes sure to surround himself with loved ones, the insider added:

“He has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with.”

Wonder if any of them have met his new date?! Sounds like things are really looking up for him — which is so great to hear since he opened up about his history with “low-grade depression.” Reactions? Who do you think he’s seeing?! Sound OFF (below)!!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]