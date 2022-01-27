Brad Pitt Rumored To Be 'Secretly Dating' ANOTHER Celeb!

Brad Pitt has reportedly found love with Swedish singer Lykke Li!

Even though the pair have never been pictured together, rumors began to swirl online Wednesday that the duo is “secretly dating.” According to a report from The Sun, Pitt and Li have managed to keep their relationship under wraps because they live just a three-minute drive away from one another! An insider dished:

“Brad and Lykke have been able to fly under the radar so easily because they’re neighbors.”

That is convenient!

The close proximity has been a win-win situation for the Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood alum, who has supposedly been spending time with the 35-year-old since mid-2021, the source continued:

“It’s worked out perfectly for Brad, to have someone he likes living so close, so he can be under the radar.”

All that said, not everyone is so certain about the possible couple. Speculation on the Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi claimed the celebs are “just friends.” Hmm. This wouldn’t be the first time Brad was wrongly linked to a younger celeb! Earlier this month, Alia Shawkat opened up about crazy 2020 rumors that paired the two together after they were caught on camera, telling the New Yorker:

“He had no awareness of it at all. Which is so funny. Because he doesn’t read that s**t. I was like, ‘You know everyone thinks we’re dating? And there’s this whole thing, and I’m being followed.’ And he was, like, ‘I’m sorry. It happens. If you hang out with me, it happens.’ He had no awareness of it at all.”

LOLz!! Could that be what’s happening this time? It’s hard to tell at this point, but it does sound like the possible couple could have a lot in common. According to The Sun, the songwriter lives in a home purchased in 2018 in the name of her ex Jeff Bhasker. She shares a 6-year-old son, Dion, with him. We guess the rumored couple can bond over the struggles of co-parenting!

As Perezcious readers know, Brangelina has been in a heated custody battle over their children Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and Knox and Vivienne, 13, since splitting in 2016. Just as things looked like they were coming to an end last year, when Brad won more time with his kids, things only got extra complicated. After the Moneyball lead’s small victory, Angie appealed the decision. She claimed Judge John Ouderkirk failed to divulge his business ties to Pitt’s team, making it impossible for him to have an unbiased opinion. A group of three judges agreed, removing Ouderkirk from the case. His previous rulings are no longer in effect, including Pitt’s 50/50 custody win.

A rep for the Oscar winner said in a statement following the disappointing appeal:

“[It] does not change the extraordinary amount of factual evidence which led the trial judge – and the many experts who testified – to reach their clear conclusion about what is in the children’s best interests.”

His team also felt like the 46-year-old was trying to manipulate the system so that Brad would lose out on time with his children. Meanwhile, Jolie’s lawyer said in a statement to the press:

“Ms. Jolie is focused on her family and pleased that her children’s wellbeing will not be guided by unethical behavior.”

The Eternals star has also made headlines for her rumored relationship with The Weeknd. It’s about time they both moved on! Thoughts? Do U think Brad and Lykke are really an item??

