Former Couple Brad Pitt & Gwyneth Paltrow Get Emotional In Rare Joint Interview: 'I Love You So Much'

Wow, you don’t get this very often! One of THE most glam power couples in Hollywood history coming together 25 years later after their breakup to reminisce — and even hint at where it all went wrong? Amazing!

We’re talking about Gwyneth Paltrow getting to sit down and grill her most famous ex — and that’s saying something — Brad Pitt. The occasion? He’s promoting a new line of cashmere of all things, God’s True Cashmere, and it’s getting the GOOP bump as a featured gift for Father’s Day.

Related: Gwyneth FINALLY Responds To Accusation Kourtney Kardashian ‘Copied’ Goop

And in relation to the upcoming holiday, Gwyneth brought up Brad’s great relationship with her late father, Bruce Paltrow. The two apparently got along famously! She broached:

“Okay, since it’s almost Father’s Day, I’m going to ask you about Bruce. I’ll never forget when we were engaged and he came to me one day, his eyes full of tears, and he said, ‘You know, I never really realized what they mean when they say you’re gaining a son. Like, I’m gaining a son.'”

Awww! She continued:

“What impact did he have on you? Why did you love him, even though we didn’t get married, unfortunately.”

Unfortunately. Hmm… Inneresting choice of words there, Gwyneth! But in the end, while she AND her famous father may have been disappointed she and Brad never tied the knot, it seems both A-listers feel like the breakup was the right choice in the end. Brad responded to the reference to their doomed engagement:

“Yeah, right. [Laughs.] Oh man, everything works out, doesn’t it?”

The Shakespeare In Love star agreed:

“Yes, it does. I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years.”

Ha! She did marry a Brad — that would be writer/producer Brad Falchuk, longtime partner of Ryan Murphy. We never even thought about the name coincidence — guess it is on brand for her! Or should we say on Brad?

Related: Brad Threatened To Give Harvey Weinstein A ‘Missouri Whooping’ Over Gwyneth Harassment!

Now though Brad and Gwyneth are happy where they ended up with one another. As Brad expressed gently:

“And it’s lovely to have you as a friend now.”

Gwyneth agreed:

“It is.”

To which Brad said THE sweetest thing, just what you’d want him to:

“And I do love you.”

Awww! And she responded:

“I love you so much.”

Awwwww! It makes our ’90s kid hearts just explode with love! If only there were a fabric that could make a good metaphor for the cozy feeling we’re getting from this reunion…

[Image via Variety/Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube/WENN/SIDEWALK.]