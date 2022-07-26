Oh No! Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's IVF Journey Is 'A Struggle' For Them Following His Health Scare!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are “stronger than ever” following his health scare — but are they still trying to have a baby? Or does the medical emergency have them second-guessing everything?!

The couple has rightfully been focused on the Blink-182 drummer’s health ever since he was hospitalized with a life-threatening case of pancreatitis last month. Thankfully, it sounds like things are looking up in that department, a source told ET on Monday:

“Kourtney and Travis are doing so much better since Travis’ health scare. Travis is in much better health now, and they are slowly moving past that. Having a baby together is still an ongoing conversation, but Travis’ health is top priority right now.”

Hmm. So, their IVF journey has been put on the back burner then? Maybe not!

On Monday, an insider told Us Weekly that the couple is still moving full force ahead with trying to conceive a child of their own. Kourt is mom to Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He’s also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 23. Fans can expect to see Kravis “very much focus on” their pregnancy journey in the next season of Hulu’s The Kardashians beginning in September, per an insider, but it won’t be a smooth ride!!

Even though they really want to have a kid together, it continues to be “a struggle.” The insider said:

“Their pregnancy story is going to unfold more on the next season of The Kardashians. They both want another child and want to expand their family, but most importantly they really want a child together.”

It’s unclear why things are a “struggle,” but any hopeful parent knows IVF can be a long process. For now, they are enjoying their life as newlyweds, as another source told the outlet:

“Kourtney and Travis are stronger than ever, especially after his health scare. They’re truly enjoying this new newlywed phase.”

The confidant went on to stress that the 46-year-old musician “is focused on his health and couldn’t have anyone better by his side,” adding:

“[She is] the best support and is always looking out for him.”

The Poosh founder “cares about him deeply,” so much so that they’ve hardly left each other’s side since their Italian nuptials!

“[They’re] inseparable and have barely spent time apart since the wedding.”

Cute!

We’re sure Trav’s frightening ER trip only made them drawn to each other more! Speaking of, over the weekend, the pair spent a relaxing few days at the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort in Montecito, California, where Barker proposed. In photos posted to Instagram, on Monday they could be seen enjoying the views and basking in the sun. Ch-ch-check them out (below)!

Love it!

According to ET’s insider, ever since Travis’ health scare, they’ve been “living life to the fullest.” They dished:

“Married life has been amazing and the kids are all adjusted, and they are all living life to the fullest.”

Not everyone is having the most fun though! The Talentless founder is “still getting used to” the couple! The insider revealed:

“Scott is still getting used to everything, but supports and respects their relationship, while doing his best to be the best dad he can be to his children.”

Blending a family is a big adjustment for everyone, that’s for sure! Most importantly, the co-parents are getting along great, the source noted:

“Scott and Kourtney’s relationship is stable and equally supportive. There’s not a lot of tension or awkwardness and they are over any uneasiness at this point.”

That’s wonderful, especially for the kiddos! Things have been so hectic for the twosome lately, there’s nothing wrong with slowing down and taking their time when it comes to baby-making! We’re just hoping things start to be less of a “struggle” for them! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

