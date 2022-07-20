Inside Surprise Couple Bradley Cooper & Huma Abedin's 'Intriguing And Challenging' Connection

Keeping it on the DL! If you’ve been staying up to date with your celeb couplings, you’ve heard that Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin have been quietly seeing one another for the last few months! If not, a recap: apparently mutual friend Anna Wintour set them up, and they are playing it close to the vest. Very close.

A source close to the A Star Is Born actor/director confirmed deets of the relationship and also offered more insight, telling People in an article published Wednesday:

“They are dating but it’s not a full-speed-ahead type thing yet.”

Keyword: YET! The insider added:

“Bradley is fascinated by her. Huma is very international and has seen and done so much. He finds this intriguing and challenging.”

Sounds like good ol’ Brad was looking for an intellectual sparring partner following his 2019 split from Russian model Irina Shayk, with whom he shares 5-year-old Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

Related: Bradley & Irina Maintain ‘Very Friendly’ Relationship Post-Split — Here’s Why!

Huma must be a great foil for him! She served as an aide for Hillary Clinton for over 25 years, and is very well-connected in the political spectrum.

She also has some baggage to go along with being so “international” — she was previously married to disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to sexting with a minor. The two share 10-year-old Jordan Zain Weiner.

We’re sure being single parents is one of many things the new couple has in common, but it sounds like they both are doing what they can to remain cordial with their exes, as the source explained:

“They both want to keep good relationships with their former partners because of the kids.”

That’s very respectable! We imagine it’s a bit harder for Huma due to her ex’s scandal, but it’s good that she’s able to prioritize her son. As for what drew the new pair to one another, a political source revealed:

“They are both serious-minded people dedicated to their work and doing the right thing. Huma is smart and a straight-shooter. They make an interesting pair.”

Inneresting! It sounds like Bradley is already winning over people in Huma’s realm as the two continue to court. They actually seem like they’re exactly what one another needed: Huma is someone with more intrigue for Bradley, and Bradley is someone a bit more removed from the world of politics for Huma! We love a good yin and yang story.

Related: Wait, Is Bradley Seriously Going To Run For THIS Political Office??

As for what their actual day-to-day life together looks like, an additional source close to the Nightmare Alley star explained:

“It’s casual. They have private dates and they are still getting to know one another.”

At the end of the day, the two are both very well-established and busy in their respective careers. Bradley is currently working on his next project Maestro, a biopic of composer Leonard Bernstein which has him once again starring and directing. And Huma is working out a deal to have her bestselling memoir Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds turned into a show starring Freida Pinto. Major power couple energy!

What do you think of the pairing, Perezcious readers? Do you think they’ll continue to make it more serious, or will it be just another summer fling? Let us know your takes in the comments below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]