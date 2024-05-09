Katherine Schwarzenegger Shades The ENTIRE 2024 Met Gala With One Crude Comment!

Damn, gurl!

Katherine Schwarzenegger has always had a sort of pristine, super sweet public image. But under that gentle smile we always see on Chris Pratt‘s shoulder? The girl is hiding some fangs! And it starts with her momma…

After the Met Gala on Monday, Maria Shriver posted a carousel of classic pics from back when she had attended the event in 2001.

Katherine was impressed with her mother’s look from back in the day. But clearly she’s rather unimpressed with the way everyone looks now! She took to her Instagram Stories to share one of momma’s vintage pics, but as a caption she wrote:

“When the Met Gala was chic and classy”

Got DAMN!

Is Katherine Schwarzenegger a secret mean girl? Because that is some black belt shade she’s throwing! By implying the event is no longer “chic and classy” she’s insulting a great many people! First, basically everyone who attended this year — guests included Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Rita Ora, Lana Del Rey, Lil Nas X, and many more. Then there were co-chairs Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny. And of course Anna Wintour for inviting them all!

Obviously she kept the insult vague, like all the best shade, so we can only speculate who or what in particular she was reading here.

Is she most offended by how risqué the outfits have become? We know she and Chris are pretty big Bible folks now. Or does she mean the “class” of people who are allowed in the door? If that’s what she means, this could be a lot more disgusting a statement than we initially took it for. Maria is a member of the Kennedy family, so practically United States nobility — that whole “Camelot” thing. Not only did Katherine grow up with that, she also had poppa Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s movie millions backing her. So we have to ask: with the “classy” comment, is Katherine blasting the Met Gala for letting lower class folks in — you know, nouveau riche like Cardi B and Sydney Sweeney? Because if so ICK!

There are obviously some pretty awful implications in what Katherine said. But we’ll try to stay classy ourselves and give her the benefit of the doubt here. Will she take responsibility for what people might read into such an incendiary statement? Or keep mum about the whole thing and try to get that super sweet reputation back?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Katherine Schwarzenegger/Instagram/Patricia Schlein/MEGA/WENN.]