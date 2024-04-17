Are Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Planning To Attend The Met Gala?! Insider Says...

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce going to make their red carpet debut at this summer’s Met Gala?!

Swifties have been theorizing for a while about the 34-year-old’s potential return to the Super Bowl of fashion this year. She hasn’t been since of her epic 2016 “bleachella” look. So far there’s been no word from T-Swizzle herself or the Met Museum on whether she’ll be in attendance. Will she and the Kansas City Chiefs star make the trip? Well, it just so happens an unnamed insider has the scoop on their current plans…

A source close to the NFL star’s entourage revealed to The US Sun on Tuesday that Anna Wintour HAS put the famous couple on the guest list — but with The Eras Tour‘s “very intense” EU leg coming up quickly in early May, the pair are focusing on their relationship first:

“They are loving to just relax, spend time together, and stay at Taylor’s residencies to just enjoy being together and get a well-deserved rest. It’s that time of year where both are off and they like not to attract any attention, to not be going to many public events, and just stay in their ‘bubble.'”

Sounds doubtful, but… it’s the Met, right? That’s different? Well, not this time. The insider said “the plan” at the moment is just to spend some quality time with each other — and that means no more big events, even the Met Gala:

“They have been invited to tons of public events in the last few weeks but they declined them. The Met Gala is a massive event but the plan is to not go as they want to enjoy the maximum time they have before the start of the Euro tour.”

Darn!!

Well, it looks like Tayvis at the Met Gala isn’t going to happen in 2024. At least not for now — though plans can always change! And if not, hey — we’ll always have bleach!

