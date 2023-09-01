Billy Porter’s Met Gala Invitation ‘Revoked’ After Calling Anna Wintour A Bitch!

Billy Porter talked big, and now he’s suffering “the repercussions.”

It sounds like Anna Wintour isn’t too happy with the Pose actor’s name calling, as he’s reportedly been axed from the Met Gala guest list! If you didn’t catch it, last month, Billy had some scathing remarks for the Vogue editor-in-chief, whose decision to make “straight, white” Harry Styles, who appeared in a Gucci dress, the first solo male Vogue cover star, didn’t sit right with the 53-year-old. He told The Sunday Times at the time:

“I changed the whole game. And that is not ego, that is just fact. I was the first one doing it and now everybody is doing it. I feel like the fashion industry has accepted me because they have to. I’m not necessarily convinced, and here is why: I created the conversation, and yet Vogue still put Harry Styles, a straight white man, in a dress on their cover for the first time. I’m not dragging Harry Styles, but he is the one you’re going to try and use to represent this new conversation? He doesn’t care, he’s just doing it because it’s the thing to do.”

He added:

“Non-binary blah blah blah blah. No. It doesn’t feel good to me. You’re using my community — or your people are using my community — to elevate you. You haven’t had to sacrifice anything.”

He then recalled an alleged conversation with Anna, who had apparently asked Billy for advice on the “de-gendering of fashion movement” — And he didn’t mince words:

“That bitch said to me at the end, ‘How can we do better?’ And I was so taken off guard that I didn’t say what I should have said. Use your power as Vogue to uplift the voices of the leaders of this de-gendering of fashion movement. Six months later, Harry Styles is the first man on the cover.”

Well, Anna obviously caught wind of Billy’s comments, and now it looks like he’s no longer the welcomed Met Gala guest he once was. Sources told RadarOnline this week:

“The repercussions of Porter’s big mouth have been swift and decisive, as his invitation to the all-important Met Gala was revoked and his once-favorable standing with top-tier designers has been shaken.”

“Big mouth” — damn, someone’s mad. The insider added:

“While Billy is a sensation on the fashion scene, the designers have rallied behind Anna, a true titan of the industry.”

Yikes. We get Billy’s sentiment of feeling overlooked as a spearhead in the de-gendering of fashion, but maybe he could have put it a little more delicately to not burn bridges…

