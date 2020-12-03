RHOC Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Posts First Pic With Girlfriend After Coming Out As A Lesbian!

Braunwyn Windham-Burke wants to introduce us to someone special following her big sexuality reveal!

As we reported, the Real Housewives of Orange County star recently came out as a lesbian in a candid interview with GLAAD, revealing she’s “not attracted to men” and is currently dating a woman. Well, now it appears the 43-year-old is ready to show that mystery flame off to the world. Everyone, meet Braunwyn’s girlfriend, Kris!

The Bravolebrity debuted her lady love in a photo on her Instagram Story Wednesday, hours after her interview circulated the interwebs, and added a rainbow flag and pink heart emoji for good measure. Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Adorbz!

In the interview, the momma of seven explained she’s “always known” about her attraction toward women, but is just now comfortable enough to admit it to herself and the world. She shared:

“I like women. I’m gay. I’m a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I’m so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice… I’m just now starting to feel like I’m becoming the woman I’m supposed to be. I’ve always known it, but it took me, personally, 42 years to be comfortable in my own skin to say that.”

Wow. 42 years of being too scared to love whom she truly wants to love? Imagine what that does to one’s mental health, Perezcious readers.

While Braunwyn is finally ready to make big changes in her life, she’s still keeping other aspects of it the same. The starlet said that although she briefly lived apart from her husband of 20 years, Sean Burke, the two have since moved back in together.

She explained:

“I love Sean. I love him dearly, he is my person, he is my family. But I’m not attracted to men and I never have been… We are in unchartered territories. Sean and I are still married, I plan on staying married. We are not sleeping in the same bedroom right now, but we are in the same house. We are raising our kids together, he’s my best friend. He knows the girl I’m dating… I don’t know how we are making it all work right now, but we are.”

Hey, whatever works!

Braunwyn also revealed that getting sober helped her gain more clarity on her psyche, which ultimately gave her the courage to start dating Kris. She explained:

“I met someone that I was interested in pursuing a relationship with. It became something that I didn’t want to hide anymore and I didn’t want to keep secret anymore.”

So proud of her! Congrats to the happy couple!

