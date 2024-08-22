Brandi Glanville Says Bravo & Andy Cohen ‘Ruined’ Her Life After RHUGT Co-Star Caroline Manzo’s Sexual Assault Claims!

Brandi Glanville continues to go after Bravo and Andy Cohen — this time over that sexual assault allegation from Caroline Manzo!

As Perezcious readers will recall, The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum accused the 51-year-old reality star of sexually assaulting her during filming for an unaired season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip back in January 2023. She also filed a lawsuit against Bravo, Peacock, and other production companies, claiming Brandi harassed and kissed her without consent at their request. During the reported incident, Brandi — who is not named in the suit — allegedly mounted Caroline “on the couch holding Manzo down with her body, forcibly squeezed Manzo’s cheeks together and thrust her tongue in Manzo’s mouth, while humping her.” What the f**k.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has continued to maintain her innocence since the accusations dropped. An executive producer later claimed Caroline only felt “disrespected” by Brandi and was not “sexually violated.” Hmm.

However, by the time someone came forward to back the longtime Bravolebrity’s version of events, it was too late in her eyes. The damage was already done by that point. She lost job opportunities. Her health spiraled out of control. And her reputation went down the toilet. To Brandi, Bravo and Andy “ruined” her entire life. And she made that point crystal clear in an interview published with the US Sun on Thursday.

Insisting that she “didn’t do anything wrong,” Brandi slammed the network for not helping her out during the scandal:

“That’s why she’s not suing me, because I didn’t do anything wrong. And I think she’s suing Bravo, because she wants money. And what would she get from me? My rental? I don’t have any money to give her. I think that Bravo hung me out to dry for a storyline, for a show, knowing that all of that press would cause me to lose other jobs, and it did, and they didn’t care. They don’t care about me. It went from I sexually harassed someone to sexual misconduct. There were even people who were calling me a rapist. People just were tearing me apart. And the fact that Bravo didn’t say anything then, it’s like ‘Help me. Help me. Tell the truth. Help me!.’ I hate them.”

Oof. Brandi claimed Bravo asked her “not to talk” about the incident afterwards, too — not that it stopped her:

“They told me, keep my head down. It’s gonna be fine. I have emails from them like, ‘Keep your head down, it’s gonna be fine, do what we say,’ all the while they had every intention of just hanging me out to dry for the sake of a storyline on a TV show.”

Eventually, the whole ordeal started to take a massive toll on Brandi’s physical and mental health. Months after the alleged incident in Morocco, she ended up in the hospital for three days as her “face started swelling up,” her “eyes went blurry,” and her “hands got really stiff.” She recalled the “scary” situation:

“In July of last year, I started having these attacks of swelling in my face, and I was put in the hospital in October. They said I had stress-induced angioedema, and I would just need to control my stress.”

But managing her stress, as she pointed out, was “easier said than done.” Between the allegations against her and having no income anymore, she struggled to follow the doctor’s orders:

“When you’re being called a sexual predator, or that you sexually harassed someone – when that narrative is out there and Bravo literally could have stepped in at any time and helped me. They could have helped me, but it wasn’t until they got a lawsuit against them that they said Brandi didn’t do anything wrong. Maybe this is all for a storyline, and you just wanted to ruin my life and my health for a storyline you’re speaking up a year and a half later, and you could have said this in the beginning, I lost three shows.”

Things have become so bad for Brandi that she doesn’t “leave” her house these days. At one point, she was even “suicidal”:

“It’s just consumed my life. The cancel culture thing is real, and I didn’t do anything wrong, and they didn’t care to correct it until they got a lawsuit against them. I was literally suicidal, and if it wasn’t for Phaedra [Parks] and my kids, I don’t know where I’d be right now.”

It wasn’t just her overall well-being that took a hit. Her business opportunities also went out the window. She hasn’t even worked since coming back from RHUGT filming! Brandi said:

“In the past year and a half since I returned home from Morocco, I have not worked, not one job. I had jobs lined up overseas, those were canceled.”

And she doesn’t just blame Bravo for ruining her life. She also blames Andy. Brandi called out the What What Happens Live host, saying:

“When Andy quits you it’s not just that you’re not going to work for Bravo ever again. You’re not going to work for Bravo, you’re not going to work for NBC, you’re not going to work for Warner Brothers, which is a part of every TV show. Every time I see Warner Brothers, every time I turn on the TV, I get depressed. I’m like, I’m never working again. It’s not just Andy. There’s all of these huge companies behind him that will ruin your life, and they have.”

Brandi feels Andy thinks her “life is a joke” and “would pull the strings” when it came to her career:

“Like he’s saying, ‘Okay, we’ll give Brandi, no work now, and we’re gonna cancel her and see if she is okay. And I’m not. My health is f**ked and, like, I don’t want to talk about it. It’s been a really hard year, and I’m finally strong enough to say, ‘You know what f*** you, you’re gonna pay for everything that you did. Everyone’s gonna know what a horrible boss you were.’”

And Brandi’s made sure to expose his inappropriate behavior over the years! She even dropped that video of Andy and Below Deck’s Kate Chastain inviting her to watch them sleep together! And when asked if she believes that RHUGT Morocco will ever see the light of day, Brandi responded:

“I know that after they see this interview, I’m not going to get a great edit. So, hopefully not.”

Yikes! Perhaps one day in the very distant future, fans will finally see with their own eyes what went down that day. Until then… who knows. Jeez. Reactions to Brandi’s interview, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

For resources on mental health, visit https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via Bravo/CBS Sunday Mornings/YouTube]