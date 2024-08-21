Brandi Glanville Says Andy Cohen Told Her To Hook Up With Bravo Employee & Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll!

Brandi Glanville isn’t done exposing Andy Cohen’s inappropriate behavior!

Earlier this year, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum claimed the executive producer sexually harassed her in 2022 by drunkenly asking her to watch him and Below Deck’s Kate Chastain sleep with each other over video. Andy apologized and swore the video message was “meant in jest” and nothing more soon afterward. Following “an outside investigation,” he also was cleared of the misconduct claims from Brandi and RHONY’s Leah McSweeney.

However, the video of the interaction then dropped this week, and it does not help Andy’s case right now! See (below):

#NBC #bravotv #Comcast CAUGHT ON CAMERA Bleary-eyed Andy Cohen slurs his words as he demands Brandi Glanville watch him have sex in video she calls ‘disgusting’

"I was so mortified and embarrassed," Brandi tells The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interviewhttps://t.co/K5m7RhOeYT pic.twitter.com/YRtgcUSpuK — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) August 21, 2024

Joke or not, a boss should not say that stuff to an employee. When the video came out, Brandi cautioned this was not the “first explicit text message or email” she got from Andy throughout her career. And now, she’s dropping those receipts!

Related: Andy Cohen Says He’s ‘Waiting’ To Be Canceled — But For What?!

Brandi alleged in an interview with The US Sun on Wednesday that Andy often treated her like a “little sex worker” and pushed her to hook up with other Bravo stars and staff members — including Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll! As we mentioned, she even has texts and emails to back up these shocking claims! The 51-year-old television personality said she received two messages from Andy after BravoCon weekend in October 2022. He first wrote on October 17:

“Kind of hoping you and my stage manager hooked up.”

And the stage manager wasn’t the only one he wanted her to sleep with! In another text the next day, the Watch What Happens Live host then mentioned he “really wanted you and Austin to get together,” adding:

“He had his eyes on you.”

Whoa. Brandi seemed to shut down the idea in a reply, saying:

“Ummm he’s already DM ’d me like four times Shep too but Austin had his girl with him. I’m going to Charleston for sure 🙂 and I don’t even like blondes. We need more male options!”

Of course, the “Austin” Andy referred to was the Southern Charm star. Looking back on these texts, Brandi stated to the outlet a “boss should never talk to you that way” because it was an “abuse of power”:

“We are not friends, we do not hang out outside of work ever, and we were at a work event. I felt this tremendous amount of pressure to please him, but that was too far. I’m not going to go and sleep with someone. He literally thought I would do it. That’s the disgusting part. And as my boss, telling him I need to sleep with another employee [that] he employs. He’s got problems.”

The reality star said the messages made her feel “disgusted” at the time as she thought Andy was “pimping” her out:

“Like, what am I supposed to go and hook up with these guys and tell you about how the sex is, because you told me to? That is a different kind of boss. That is a pimp. I am not a hooker. You are not my pimp. And I feel like he even just suggesting that to me – he has some issues that he needs to resolve. Who the f**k does he think he is? Does he think he’s God? Does he think I’m going to run off and spread my legs because he told me to? I think he thinks that I would! I would never do that, but I think he thinks I would. Otherwise, why would he say that to me? Why would he text that to me? It’s very brazen.”

That’s for sure! He was bound to know these receipts would come out eventually, especially when Brandi was determined to take him down since her RHUGT scandal. Perhaps that’s why he was so nervous about being canceled recently…

Ultimately, Brandi believes Andy pressured her to sleep with men “that he can’t because they’re straight.” Yeesh. She continued:

“So I’m like his little sex worker, and I’m not, I’m sorry. I’m a mom of two. I’ve been in two long-term relationships my entire life. I’m not what he’s made me into in his head. I’m not that, and I have to play the role. And it f**king is disgusting.”

What’s more? The mom of two claimed Andy didn’t just tell her to hook up with other Bravo employees. He also allegedly asked her to tell her about the people she slept with “and who has a big penis.” And yes, she has the proof to back it up. In January 2023, Andy asked Brandi during an appearance on WWHL how good of a lover her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian was. She replied:

“He’s great, he’s a nine.”

While The Traitors alum wasn’t bothered about the question too much, it was what happened afterward that grossed her out. Andy contacted her the following day from his NBCUniversal email to say:

“Get home safe. Eddie was a NINE?”

Brandi thinks Andy’s “nine” was in reference to his penis size. She told the outlet:

“The last thing I want to do is talk about my ex, especially his penis size. But you’re on his show, you’re playing by his rules. You have to answer the question. I said ‘Oh, he’s a nine. He’s great.’ And that being on television is one thing, but then the next day, he starts emailing me to try to get more information about my ex-husband’s penis. And this is private, this is not for public consumption anymore. This isn’t like the joke that he was supposedly making. I don’t even think it’s funny. It’s not a joke that’s just weird, but to follow up and ask more questions. I just in that moment, I knew I had to put up with it. I knew that this is going to be our relationship.”

And there’s more. Brandi further accused Andy of asking her to tell him if she heard anything about him in bed. He wrote in a text on July 27, 2022:

“Btw [by the way] next time I see you I wanna hear all the sex stuff you’ve heard about ME!”

To which she replied:

“I really haven’t heard that much honestly other than Marco, that’s it.”

Oof. According to Brandi, she dealt “with very sexually explicit texts and emails for over a decade” while on Bravo, and she never once thought they “were jokes.” Although the author was disturbed by their correspondence, the only reason she put up with it was because Andy promised her work:

“I had to act like I wasn’t bothered by it, because what if I said, ‘You’re disgusting.’ You think I would ever work again, or, ‘F**k off’? No, I would be dead in the water. It was like he was dangling the carrot. Like, ‘Oh, here’s $5,000 to do this, and here’s five to do that,’ and, ‘We think we’re gonna bring you back.’ But I feel like, for him, my life is a joke.”

Yikes…

You can see all the text and emails HERE. Moving forward, Brandi told The Sun she plans to sue Andy for sexual harassment:

“I feel like Andy created a character that he wanted me to be and I became that character because I need to work. It’s the only job I’ve had since I was married, and my husband took care of me. So I don’t have a skill set. I had to play ball. And if that means people thinking horrible things about me, which my real friends know are not true, then I just have to deal with the public perception.”

Things are not looking good for Andy, Perezcious readers! The king of Bravo has a long road ahead of him if Brandi follows through with the lawsuit — and if anyone else comes forward with more shocking accusations! Thoughts on the latest receipts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Bravo/Watch What Happens Live/YouTube]