DREAMS CRUSHED! Bre Tiesi Says Michael B. Jordan Is Bad In Bed!

Brace yourselves, Michael B. Jordan fans!

For those who haven’t seen the new season of Selling Sunset, Bre Tiesi revealed to co-stars Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, and Amanza Smith that she once had sex with the 36-year-old hunky actor. The confession shocked everyone, including her fellow realtors! But Bre refused to spill any more tea about her dalliance with Michael then. Flash forward to the reunion on Wednesday, though, she finally shared more insight into their hook-up. And she crushed some fans’ dreams along the way!

In the episode, Bre ended up in the hot seat and hooked up to a lie detector test. Host Tan France asked her several questions about herself and her castmates, but one question in particular broke the hearts of viewers and a few of her co-stars! During the reunion, Tan asked point black if Michael was “good in bed!” OMG!

At first, Bre laughed and covered her face. However, the Queer Eye star was determined to get an answer out of her since he wanted “to know for myself” since “he’s my hall pass.” The 32-year-old reality star caved, commenting:

“I’m going to be in so much trouble.”

She then shook her head, saying:

“No.”

WHAT?!?!!!

Obviously, everyone on the set gasped and freaked out! What’s worse? Polygraph examiner John Grogan then gave a thumbs up, meaning the test results revealed what she said was “true!” Damn. Bre quickly apologized, adding:

“I crushed a lot of girls’ dreams today.”

Tan chimed in to mention:

“And guys!”

Wow! Bre just managed to disappoint people EVERYWHERE in a matter of seconds. LOLz!

We wonder if Michael saw this confession from Bre! Oof!! Thoughts??? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Selling Sunset/Netflix, Rolling Stone/YouTube]