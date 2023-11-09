Oops! Bre Tiesi Says It Wasn’t Her 'Intention' To Reveal She's Slept With Michael B. Jordan On Selling Sunset!

Bre Tiesi is discussing an oopsie she had on the Selling Sunset set.

When season 7 of the hit Netflix real estate show dropped last week, we were excited to hear the juicy drama in store for us… But one thing we weren’t expecting? To hear about the A-list movie star with whom Bre did the deed!!

If you don’t remember, during a lunch with Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause, and Amanza Smith, Chrishell asked the girl group which celebrity they would sleep with if they got the opportunity — and Amanza quickly locked in her answer as Michael B. Jordan! But Bre had news for the bunch:

“I could do that — and I’ve done that.”

Yep!!

But it sounds like the mother of one didn’t necessarily intend for that info to get to the general public. During a Tuesday interview with Entertainment Tonight, the model began to tell the outlet:

“We were all having girl talk, and we were sitting and resetting the cameras — it wasn’t a conversation that was technically…”

She then trailed off before a reporter asked, “You didn’t know that was going to be used?” Bre responded:

“I know better and that’s my own fault. I know better.”

She added:

“Technically, I was in my first reality season, give me a little slack. But I’ve definitely learned a lot these last few seasons.”

Oof! We wonder if MBJ saw! And of course there’s Nick Cannon, with whom she shares 16-month-old son Legendary Love! But the reality star acknowledged that that’s just the name of the game when it comes to reality TV:

“That was no way me trying to be like, ‘oh, you know, I did X, Y and Z.’ … Remember, we want to make a good show and [so] you guys are entertained. So whatever makes it makes it and what doesn’t, doesn’t. But also, it wasn’t my intention.”

As for specific details or a relationship timeline, she told the outlet:

“I’m not gonna get into that too much.”

So juicy!! Thoughts, y’all?? Let us know in the comments!

