Bre Tiesi Thinks Nick Cannon Has 'Super Sperm' -- Because Their 10-Month-Old Son Is Already 'Brilliant'!

Bre Tiesi doesn’t have a bad thing to say about Nick Cannon — or his sperm!

The model’s relationship was a hot topic in the new season of Selling Sunset, where she stars as a new real estate agent for the Oppenheim Group. In the third episode of season 6, the other girls got to asking the momma of 10-month-old son Legendary Love what it’s like to split her baby daddy’s time with so many other women. Heather Rae El Moussa teased:

“Obviously he’s very busy too in his career, how does he spread himself like that?”

This is the question on everyone’s mind! With a dozen children split between a handful of mothers, he has his hands full!

Bre then teased:

“We know he’s spreading himself. But that’s not what we’re talking about.”

This caused Amanza Smith to add:

“He’s got a lot of stops to make.”

The new Netflix personality noted:

“Yeah, I mean girl, it’s like Christmas, it’s like Santa.”

Then things turned a bit more serious when the girls wondered if Nick plans his pregnancies or lets the universe figure it out for him. While Bre didn’t directly address that, she did muse while shrugging:

“He definitely has super sperm because my child is brilliant.”

LOLz!

Now we wanna know how she knows this! We mean, her kiddo is only 10 months old!

Innerestingly, this isn’t the first time the Wild ‘n Out host’s swimmers have been praised so highly. During an interview on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast in April, the comedian dished:

“I’m gonna be honest, I got some super sperm or something ’cause I’ve practiced birth control, and people still got pregnant.”

He’s so proud! LMFAO!

As Perezcious readers know, the actor shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He’s also dad to a 6-year-old son Golden, a 2-year-old daughter Powerful Queen, a 7-month-old son Rise with Brittany Bell; 1-year-old twin boys Zion and Zillion and a 6-month-old daughter Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa; 8-month-old daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole; and 5-month-old daughter Halo with Alyssa Scott. Sadly, he and Alyssa lost their firstborn son, Zen, in December 2021 when he was just 5 months old.

Elsewhere in the episode, Bre insisted she doesn’t rely on the rapper to finance her life — though he will help out when needed. She explained:

“I take care of myself. If my son needs something, or we do, I ask, that’s all I have to do. I know he’s a good dad and Nick is not my sugar daddy, Nick is not the reason I’m where I’m at.”

While many of the women were curious to know the ins and outs of their romance, not everyone was so into it. Chelsea Lazkani repeatedly cast doubt on the relationship — as was previewed in the season’s heated trailer — causing the agent to explain:

“My situation’s interesting. I don’t know if I would say I’m single, I’ve been in — I don’t want to call it open, but open relationship.”

When Chelsea wondered if she’d consider it a “polyamorous relationship,” Bre disagreed:

“I don’t know about that. I just know we had a baby, we’re really happy, so I’m really happy in my relationship now.”

Hey, at least she’s happy and taken care of! All that matters! Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

