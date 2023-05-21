Nick Cannon Reveals Which Of His Kids He Spends ‘The Most Time With’!

Nick Cannon shared some insight into his life as a dad once again.

During an episode of The Jason Lee Podcast, the 42-year-old television personality revealed that he spends the most time with one of his children – and the answer as to who it is may come as a surprise! He shared that he hangs out a lot more with his 8-month-old daughter Onyx than he does with the rest of his kids. How? That’s, in part, due to the co-parenting arrangement he has with her momma, LaNisha Cole. He explained on the podcast:

“My beautiful daughter Onyx, that’s probably the child that I spend the most time with. I’m with her at least three times a week, for the full day. But I don’t put that out there in the media, social media [because] it’s not for them. But you know, LaNisha [Cole] and I have a super strong understanding and our co-parenting operation is so solid. If you see me on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays, my daughter [Onyx] is right next to me, whether I’m on set.”

Related: Bre Claims Nick Doesn’t Have To Pay Child Support After 10 Kids — But Lawyer Says Otherwise!

Wow. As you know, Nick fathered 12 kids with six women. In addition to Onyx, he had 5-month-old Rise, 2-year-old Powerful, and 6-year-old Golden with Brittany Bell; 3-month-old Beautiful and 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa; 2-month-old Halo and late Zen with Alyssa Scott; 10-month-old Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. That’s a lot of kids! Considering Nick has several projects on top of being a dad to his kids, divvying up time must be tough.

Although the Wild ‘N Out host spends a lot of time with Onyx, he made it clear this does not impact how much time he spends with his other children:

“I got a nursery in my office. I’m literally gonna leave here to make sure that I can spend the most time with her—not against all my other kids because all my other kids, they’re in school, they’re babies, as well as Onyx, but the fact that I appreciate that LaNisha gives me the respect enough to allow me to have [Onyx], really, as equal amount of time as [LaNisha] does.”

This comes as a surprise considering LaNisha appeared to throw shade at Nick for not being there “day in and day out” when it came to raising Onyx in December. Granted, they seemingly squashed their beef for a bit. However, she also seemed hurt after the actor accidentally left out their daughter while listing the names of his kids on the Howard Stern Show. But we guess they have put their issues aside for the sake of Onyx, and their co-parenting situation has since improved.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Nick Cannon/Bre Tiesi/Brittany Bell/Abby De La Rosa/Instagram, WENN]