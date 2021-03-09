Brian Austin Green Showed Love For Ex Megan Fox On International Women's Day!

International Women’s Day is a good time to celebrate all the incredible women in your life — and Brian Austin Green took that suggestion very seriously!

The father of four seems to be enjoying his new relationship with Sharna Burgess, but it comes after some drama with his exes. At one point last year, his ex-wife Megan Fox and baby momma Vanessa Marcil joined forces to gang up on the 90210 star. Even Courtney Stodden, who may not exactly be an “ex,” per se, joined the pair in criticizing BAG.

It seems like the actor is now on better terms with his ex — and maybe with all his exes? If his International Women’s Day Instagram Story is any indication, he has nothing but respect for his former flames. The social media post doubled as something of a slideshow of Brian’s romantic history, each with the caption “Happy International Women’s Day!” He gave Meg a shout out with a cute vintage paparazzi pic. And Vanessa got one too!

He even reached all the way back to his relationship with Tiffani Thiessen back in the ’90s!

Of course, Sharna was included in the lady love fest, as well as the 47-year-old’s own mother.

Hey, it’s always a good thing to celebrate the ladies in your life. We hope Brian is giving them as much appreciation behind the scenes as he is on social media!

