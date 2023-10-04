Brian Austin Green Spent 4 Years Suffering Stroke-Like Symptoms -- All Because Of His Diet?!

Wow! This is scary! Brian Austin Green says he spent four years suffering from stroke-like symptoms — and it was all caused by what he was eating?!

In a new episode of Cheryl Burke‘s podcast Sex, Lies and Spray Tans out on Monday, the actor opened up about his debilitating condition that left him unable to do pretty much everything — including seeing his eldest son!

Discussing his relationship with his fiancée Sharna Burgess, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed one reason they fell in love is that they’d both been pouring time into self-improvement. He explained she had “been really working on herself hard” and had “been single for almost five years” while he had been going solo for two years and was “aggressively in therapy.” Part of his transformation was also physical — as he suffered from serious health problems:

“I’d spent four and a half years recovering from stroke-like symptoms without ever having had a stroke but I couldn’t speak.”

He went on to explain he was diagnosed with vertigo and ulcerative colitis (a chronic, inflammatory bowel disease). The combination and symptoms were so bad he was bedridden for three months. Yikes!

Despite working with some of the best specialists in the biz, nobody could figure out the root cause of his sickness. Meanwhile, his condition only worsened by the day:

“Then these neurological things started happening after the vertigo, and that was — it was four and a half years of my life. I got to the point where I shuffled like I was a 90-year-old man. […] I couldn’t speak. I couldn’t read. I couldn’t write.”

Worse, he was trying to be a dad to Kassius, 21, whom he shares with Vanessa Marcil, and Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, whom he shares with Meghan Fox, but he struggled to do basic things like read Dr. Seuss bedtime stories! He was also having a hard time remembering things, he continued:

“I had such brain fog that I reintroduced my best friend of like 25 plus years to my sister who he had also known for 25 plus years.”

The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test contestant also confirmed the symptoms had nothing to do with a December 2014 car accident he and his then-wife Megan got into when they were struck by a drunk driver, which had been speculated. He replied:

“No. It was dietary. […] It was all undiagnosed by Western medicine, so I ended up having to finally find a doctor that is much more into, like, kinesiology and Eastern medicine.”

What?! It was all his diet?

The new physician believed he had “internal inflammation from gluten and dairy.” Stress also made the whole situation worse. Whoa. Incredible how food and mental health can have such an impact on our bodies! And it’s shocking it took so many doctors to figure this out!

Brian said he was working with one of the top neurologists in the country at Cedars-Sinai, who would also consult with colleagues, had nearly 200 blood tests and two MRIs completed, but none of that resulted in an answer until he looked to Eastern medicine. Thankfully, he’s now “fully recovered” and doing so much better! Wild!

