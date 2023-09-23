Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Are Engaged!

Congratulations are in order for Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess!

After three years of dating, the couple got engaged now! Brian and Sharna shared the news in a video posted to Instagram on Friday, in which the 38-year-old professional dancer flaunted the stunning diamond engagement ring. With a spoken word poem playing in the background, the clip showed Brian, their 2-year-old son Zane, her future step-kids Noah, Bodhi, and Journey piling their hands on top of each other one by one before Sharna places her hand on the pile to reveal the sparkler on her ring finger. You can ch-ch-check it out (below):

So exciting! While fans are freaking out over the engagement news now, it turns out Brian got down on one knee and proposed to Sharna two months ago during a surprise birthday party for his 50th birthday in July! On their Oldish podcast episode Friday, the 50-year-old actor explained to co-host Randy Spelling he thought it would be “the perfect place to do it” since she never would have seen it coming.

During the party at their home, Brian asked Sharna to come with him upstairs because he needed to show her something. At first, the Dancing With The Stars pro thought something was wrong. But once the duo ended up in their bedroom, she began to feel like “this is a moment.” Sharna recalled:

“We head into our bedroom and I start to get these feelings of like, ‘Oh my god.’ He’s like, ‘Hey, kids come here.’ And the kids come in with him and Noah is holding Zane and Journey is holding this little red Cartier box.”

After taking the box from Journey, Brian popped the question and asked her to “spend the rest of your life with us.” Aww! And obviously, Sharna said yes!

This sounded like such a sweet moment! But as for why the duo waited so long to tell the world the happy news? The Beverly Hills, 90120 alum believed they didn’t need to share the news on social media. However, Brian and Sharna ended up having a “healthy” conversation about the topic and decided to reveal their engagement. She explained:

“One day, I said to him, ‘I just don’t love that this is what we’re talking about. I would rather live in our engagement and enjoy that instead of obsessing over what the right way to do this is. The right way will present itself when it’s meant to.”

We are so happy for Sharna and Brian on their engagement! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments below!

