Megan Fox Debuts New Ink Covering Brian Austin Green Tattoo -- In Nearly Nude Pic! LOOK!

Tattoos may be forever, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be tweaked!

Two years after Megan Fox and ex-husband Brian Austin Green called it quits on their marriage, the Transformers star is covering up all traces of him… at least the ones next to her nethers! If you didn’t know, back in 2015, Fox debuted ink of her then-lover’s name on the right side of her pelvis. Ch-ch-check it out HERE.

Well, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl doesn’t have to be reminded of her ex anymore, because she just had a new design inked right over the top of it!

In a photo uploaded Tuesday by tattoo artist Jesse, owner of SYZYGY Precision Tattooing in Los Angeles, the 37-year-old proudly showed off a snake coiling around a bouquet of flowers. And it goes low. Gurl had to nearly break Instagram rules just to show us the whole thing! Jesse captioned the nearly nude upload:

“Coverup tattoo for @meganfox Was able to completely hide the old tattoo underneath the new snake and flowers she wanted… very grateful for all of the opportunity tattooing has given me and all of the cool people I’ve met along the way”

See (below):

It looks great! Talk about full coverage. If that camera angle was any lower, though, we’d be having a completely different conversation… LOLz!

What do YOU think of Megan’s new ink, Perezcious readers? We’re sure Machine Gun Kelly is glad to see the old one go — assuming he’s still up close and personal with the area after all the problems they’ve had recently… Let us know what U think in the comments down below!

[Images via Megan Fox/Instagram, Sports Illustrated/YouTube, & MEGA/WENN]