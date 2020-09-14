Brian Austin Green’s Ex Vanessa Marcil Shades Him For Not Taking ‘Full Responsibility’ As A Father — And Praises Megan Fox!!

Sounds like Brian Austin Green‘s exes are on the same page!

The 47-year-old’s Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star/baby momma, Vanessa Marcil, got real AF on Instagram about her feelings towards him amid his separation from Megan Fox. And honestly, she didn’t have a lot of great things to say!

While the actress didn’t bring up the topic of BAG herself on Friday — she only posted a throwback pic of herself embracing Green during her pregnancy with their son Kassius to share her memories from 9/11 — one IG user took the moment to comment on the co-parents’ supposed relationship:

“I think you still love Brian Austin Green.”

However, Vanessa made it clear that this is not the case, and instead referenced Kassius’ “love for his father” and their very public custody battle over him:

“I was never in love with him but I am very proud of the fact that my son loves his dad unconditionally and has chosen to forgive. I celebrate Kassius’ love for his father and remain extremely grateful that Kass was finally invited back into his father’s life and was able to meet his youngest brother for the first time & finally start seeing his other two siblings again. 5 years apart with no explanation is devastating for children. For siblings. My son is also an incredible & protective big brother. “

She added in a now-deleted reply to the same message:

“That was part of his anger towards me and so the reason why he fought me for so long knowing it would hurt our son & change our son forever. I did however feel sorry for him. I still do. He’s a very angry/sad human being who still has too much shame to take full responsibility for his actions as a father. I consciously knew that I could work through childhood traumas through him and I have. I have great empathy towards him and other people who are still in pain from their childhoods.”

“Very angry/sad human being”? Yikes!

In an again deleted response to another commenter who praised her as a “true class act,” Marcil wrote:

“Thank you for being able to see the respect even in the face of attack & adversity. It’s been a great lesson. You can speak your truth in a fair manner. But silence is no longer an option. I’m just learning this now. I’m sending you love during your journey of trying to handle things correctly. We aren’t Ghandi and women shouldn’t have to shoulder most of the pain & responsibility of parenting anymore without at least being heard.”

And when a fan asked if the reason for the estrangement between Kassius and his father was “more Megan or Brian,” the 51-year-old simply answered:

“It’s a biological father’s responsibility to see his child.”

Speaking of Miz Fox, Vanessa actually spoke quite highly of her! In now-expired IG Story slides from over the weekend, she responded to a fan who asked “Why do you always talk so poorly of Kass father?” saying that she is simply speaking her “truth,” and that if Brian’s “actions reflect poorly on him that is his doing.”

Furthermore, she has “respect for how @meganfox is finally living her life for herself.” Wow!! Considering their past, that’s a big compliment! Take a look at more thoughts from Marcil (below):

What do U think of this 90210 drama, y’all?! It likely won’t be long before we hear from Green himself, though we imagine his estranged wife will be refraining from commenting on this one…

