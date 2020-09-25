Max Ehrich Posts & Deletes Video Where He Appears To Be Pleading For Demi Lovato To Take Him Back!

Soooooo… what’s going on in Max Ehrich‘s head right now?! Because we’re not exactly sure!

The 29-year-old soap opera star — and now, most notably, Demi Lovato‘s ex-fiancé — is slowly opening up on Instagram after the sudden Thursday evening split with a couple of new posts, and the content is… interesting. To say the least!

Related: OK, So What REALLY Happened Between Demi And Max?!

Late last night, just hours after the news broke that the former Disney Channel star had officially called off the engagement, Ehrich took to his account with a simple, if seemingly serious announcement. As you can see (below), he sure didn’t waste many words with this quick, concise statement:

Ahhh, yes. And while that’s a sentiment we can all agree with, we suppose, we’re also not exactly sure where it factors into his split from the 28-year-old pop princess?! Just a nice thought, maybe?? …OK!

Early Friday morning, though, the former fiancé doubled down with a second post, showing off a video of himself getting a haircut while singing along with a love song (lyrics included “I need your love”) and grinning to the camera. Is he trying to win her back??

Related: Demi’s Inner Circle Was SUPER Hesitant About Max Ehrich Before The Split!

It was VERY strange — Ehrich sneakily deleted entirely from his IG account within the hour — and it left us with more questions than answers. Like, what was up with captioning it, “fight4u,” for one?! Hmmm… Soon after the delete he also posted this anti-bullying message, to seemingly address the fallout.

Demi’s Departure…

For her part, Demi has been just as active on social media over the past 24 hours, first posting a pre-scheduled partnership message about mental health before news of the split came down (below) in which she’s still clearly wearing her engagement ring:

Thursday’s activities like that were business as usual for the pair, right up until they weren’t. And once the breakup became official, it didn’t take that ring long to hop right OFF her finger, either!

Related: Can’t Afford To Ignore The Red Flags In Situations Like This! Just Saying!!!

Hours later, on Thursday night, the sexy songstress posted an IG Stories mirror selfie while rocking a cute T-shirt that read, “Dogs Over People.” Even more newsworthy? No ring!

Ch-ch-check out the bare left hand in the brand new (mirror-reversed!) selfie snap (below):

Ouch! It may seem sudden, but hey, sometimes you’ve just got to move on and start fresh!

What do y’all make of the ex-couple’s most recent social media activity, Perezcious readers? Strange AF or totally expected knowing both parties want the first word after a split??

Sound OFF with your take on the new social media activity and more, all down in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Instagram]