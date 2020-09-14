Is This Brian Austin Green’s Way Of Responding To His Ex’s Shade?

Brian Austin Green got shaded by his ex over the weekend, and now he seems to be delivering the shade right back!

As we previously reported, Vanessa Marcil — BAG’s Beverly Hills 90210 co-star with whom he shares 18-year-old son Kassius Marcil-Green — called out her baby daddy for being “a very angry/sad human being” over the weekend when a fan commented on an Instagram post: “I think you still love Brian Austin Green.”

In response, Marcil wrote (below):

“That was part of his anger towards me and so the reason why he fought me for so long knowing it would hurt our son & change our son forever. I did however feel sorry for him. I still do. He’s a very angry/sad human being who still has too much shame to take full responsibility for his actions as a father. I consciously knew that I could work through childhood traumas through him and I have. I have great empathy towards him and other people who are still in pain from their childhoods.”

Yikes!!

However, Brian only had (somewhat shady) nice things to share on his own social media! Along with what appears to be a paparazzi pic of himself grabbing some groceries, the 47-year-old wrote on Sunday:

“Just because you lost me as a friend doesn’t mean you gained me as an enemy. I am bigger than that. I still wanna see you eat, just not at my table.”

Obviously he didn’t mention anyone by name, but it definitely seems like he’s sending all that magnanimous high road energy toward the mother of his son, right? (Though it could also have been about his other famous ex, Megan Fox, at whom he has also expertly thrown shade recently.)

As for Vanessa, well, she might not hold any resentment now, but referenced some of their past issues in a follow-up IG comment:

“I was never in love with him but I am very proud of the fact that my son loves his dad unconditionally and has chosen to forgive. I celebrate Kassius’ love for his father and remain extremely grateful that Kass was finally invited back into his father’s life and was able to meet his youngest brother for the first time & finally start seeing his other two siblings again. 5 years apart with no explanation is devastating for children. For siblings. My son is also an incredible & protective big brother. “

And when a fan asked if the reason for the estrangement between Kassius and his father was “more Megan or Brian,” the 51-year-old simply answered:

“It’s a biological father’s responsibility to see his child.”

Sounds like they do still have some issues to work through after all…

[Image via Brian Austin Green/Instagram & FayesVision/WENN.]